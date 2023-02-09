Obituaries for the week of February 9, 2023

Lawrence S. Vaughan

Lawrence Stephen Vaughan, also known as Larry, Lawrie, Dad, Grandpa and Graumpa, was born into a large, loving family on May 26, 1934. He was number seven of eight children born to Irish immigrants, Michael and Marie (Dunleavy) Vaughan. He grew up in Somerville, Mass., and described his childhood as incredibly happy, surrounded by humorous, mischievous, fun and loving siblings and parents.

Larry was a typical city boy, running and exploring the streets of Somerville and Boston, playing sports, teasing and pranking his two sisters and being an alter boy. He attended Malden Catholic High School, earning his tuition from his work as a golf caddy at the Mount Washington Hotel for four summers. The letters he wrote to his mother in those few summers were saved and great fun for his kids to read in the ensuing years.

At 20, Larry hung upside down on a jungle-gym to propose to Marilyn Bacon, who had first caught his eye at work when he spotted her through an office window (he continued to steal a look at each punch of the clock until he got the nerve to ask her out). When they married, he had to get his parent’s signature for the marriage license as he was a few weeks shy of his 21st birthday. Marilyn often said it was a good sign they liked her since they did provide their signatures.

The next life phase was raising their five children, having four girls in succession and then a son. They lived in Arlington, Mass.; Bloomington, Ind.; Manchester, N.H.; Caldwell, N.J.; Nashua, N.H.; and Sun City Center, Fla.

Larry spent most of his career in sales and sales management for 3M Company. As a result of his time on the road, he was familiar with the city streets and back roads of much of the northeast, including his hometown of Boston. This was put on display recently on a trip so see a game at Fenway Park, where he directed us to his secret parking location that offered easy in/out access at a bargain price, while he was working a crossword puzzle with only an occasional look up at where we were.

Larry was an altruistic man, lending his time, charity and compassion to people and organizations rooted in faith and love. These started with the Cursillo movement in the 1960’s, and continued to roles in St. Vincent de Paul, The Sarto Center, Knights of Columbus, Kairos prison ministries and Voice of the Faithful. He and Marilyn opened their home to several non-family members who were in need over the years, becoming foster parents to two children and on several occasions providing a stable environment to men and women struggling for footing in their adult years.

After retiring, Larry and Marilyn initially spent winters in Sun City Center, Fla., eventually moving there full time and enjoyed all that life and beautiful weather had to offer. They felt like they were in paradise and met a fun bunch of wonderful friends when they joined the Irish Connection group. A favorite activity of Larry’s was to represent the club in the Sun City Golf Cart Parade, producing many clever winners.

Larry was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his wife Marilyn; his four daughters and their husbands, Maureen (Don) Myers, Patricia (Bob) Ross, Janet (Brendan Fee) and Leslie (Michael Cox); his 15 grandchildren, James, Zach and Val; Stephen, Hillary and John; Gabriel, Maura, Liam and Niamh; Becky, Kristin, Michelle and Mike Jr.; and Julia Vaughan; plus 15 great-grandchildren, Rory, Aidan, Rhianna, Jovie, Jayce, Louisana, Charles, Nadia, Calvin, Nathan, Paige, Shane, Elizabeth, Jack and Caroline. Larry also is survived by a dear brother, Joseph Vaughan, and his wife Marlene; sister-in-laws, Wally Vaughan and Theresa Vaughan; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was predeceased by his son Timothy J. Vaughan; four brothers, John, George, Thomas and Francis; and two sisters, Mary and Elizabeth.

A memorial service will take place Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. in the Florida Room at the Sun City Center Community Association building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to made Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Gerald M. Braafhart

Gerald M. Braafhart, age 84, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. He was born May 19, 1938, in Ede, Netherlands. He was one of three sets of twins born to Morris and Alida (Bakkenes) Braafhart Sr. He served in the United States Army, the United States Navy, finishing his career in the Naval Reserve from which he retired as petty officer second class. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 148, Riverview, Fla.

He is predeceased by his wife Lura; his parents; two brothers, his twin, Marinus, and Morris; sister, Gertrui; two sons, Shannon and Shay; and one grandson, Ryan Andrew. Gerald is survived by son, Shattuck (Lisa) Braafhart, of Holton, Mich.; daughter, SaQuana (Jeff) Mott, of Fremont, Mich.; brothers, Casper (Blanca), of Mission, Texas, and Harry (Brigitte) of Fremont, Mich.; sister, Alice Braafhart, of Fremont, Mich.; four grandchildren, Shattuck Jr., Kyle, Devin and Shelby; four great-grandchildren, Leah, Sophia, and identical twin boys, Liam Gray and Owen J.

Contributions in Gerald’s memory may be made to LifePath Hospice, https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation/.