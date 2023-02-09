CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

I’m about to give you a really important date. I need you to get out your daily planner – yes, some of us still use them – I do! Or take out your phone to set up a reminder. Or you can just cut this column out of the paper – so you will need your scissors. Whichever works for you, I’ll wait.

So now, here it is. You need to save this date: Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until noon. That’s the date of the chamber’s Spring Expo, same place as always in Sun City Center Community Hall. And we’re inviting you to experience the magic of South Hillsborough County. And that magic comes from the chamber’s amazing members. What I’ve learned is that they can help you out in so many ways. You need a plumber, ask the chamber. You need an oil change or a tune up, ask the chamber. You need your teeth cleaned, ask the chamber. Need a financial advisor…well, you get my drift here. So whatever you need, you can probably find it among our chamber members. So if you drop by our expo, you can check out your future providers yourself. They’ll be there waiting to chat.

In addition, you’ll get to marvel at the magical illusions of strolling magician Geoff Williams. Last time Geoff and I worked together, he said my magic skills were amazing. He was just being polite. He’s the talent; I’m the poser.

On Feb. 23, everywhere you look, you can enter to try to win great prizes, pick up some snacks and find freebies. I don’t see any downside, unless you don’t attend.

I’m also working on some other surprises, which aren’t confirmed, but I’m moving fast to book them. I promise I’ll have more to tell you next week; I just gotta get moving. But you’ve got the date, so you can join us. You do need to experience the magic of South Hillsborough County. Living, working and playing here is truly magical. I promise you don’t have to tell me my magic skills are amazing – they are not. But our members and Geoff are. And just so you know, admission, as always, is free!

See you soon!

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.