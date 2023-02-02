Stars shine at annual chamber awards banquet

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce recognized its brightest stars of 2022 Jan. 27 during its 2023 Annual Membership Banquet and Installation of Officers. Emceed by chamber trustee Hal Jeffery, the luncheon event took place at the Freedom Fairways Plaza Club in Sun City Center.

“It was well received,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “We had a great turnout, everyone was enthusiastic and we had a lot of fun.

This year’s theme was “Come Grow with Us.”

Sponsors included Grease Monkey, M & M Printing and The Observer News, Groover Funeral Home and Money Mates.

First up, the chamber’s honorary mayor, Joe Zuniga, swore in the 2023 board, which contained four new members: Sarah Tavenner, of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital; Sarah Baez, of Care Patrol; Sean Andrews, of Edward Jones; and Gerson Chiluisa, of Suncoast Community Health Centers. Returning members included Matt Permuth, of Vesta Property Services; Georgana Collins, of Hanson Services; Christene Gerardi, of Hillsborough Community College SouthShore; Matt Urbanovsky, secretary, Keller Williams Realty South Shore; Nick Lanese, treasurer, Lanese & Associates; and Kyle Belz, chairman, Belz Law PLLC.

Following remarks by the chairman and the announcement of changes in bylaws voted on by the chamber’s membership, Conlan gave a preview of 2023.

“We’re finally closing the door on COVID, getting back to full stride and looking forward to a terrific 2023,” she said. “And we have some great new board members to help make that happen.”

She included a new member benefit called Monday Member Meet-up, where she will meet every half hour between noon and 4 p.m. on Mondays with members who’ve made an appointment to determine what they need and how she and the chamber can help them achieve their goals.

Conlan also announced the chamber’s upcoming Spring Trade Show, set to take place Feb. 23 at Community Hall in Sun City Center.

Then it was on to the 2022 awards. The winners were as follows:

Ambassador of the Year – Jerry Meeks, of Send Out Cards;

Nonprofit of the Year – Selah Freedom;

New Member of the Year – Tess Porkony, Kane’s Furniture;

Business of the Year – Grease Monkey;

Community Leader of the Year – Sarah Baez, Care Patrol.

“I thought Connie (Lesko) was describing someone else when she was making the presentation,” Baez said. “I was totally surprised when I heard my name and so grateful to the chamber and everyone who voted for me.”

The special presentation of a desk clock was made by Conlan to Lesko for her “retirement” from duties as chair of the ambassadors, her heavy involvement in annual community fundraisers and “stepping back” at work.

“We needed to honor her for all she’s done for us over the years,” Conlan said. “In case she’s really serious, we wanted to acknowledge her contributions to the chamber and to me personally.”

Finally, thanks to volunteer Kim Droege’s salesmanship, Zuniga finally bought a ticket for the Lotto Board raffle and ended up winning it. The board included $200 in Florida Lottery tickets and a $50 bill.