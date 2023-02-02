Obituaries for the week of February 2, 2023

Lois Anne Butz Gluntz

Lois Anne Butz Gluntz, formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., residing in Rocky River, Ohio, Dec. 19, 1934 – Jan. 29, 2023, 88 years old, left to be with her Lord on Sunday morning. She breathed her last breath and was greeted by her Savior, a choir of angels, her husband Chuck, her son Chris, her sister Paula, sister Ave and her husband Al, brother Jean and his wife Betty, mother Emma, father Harry and many friends who preceded her. She is survived by her brother, Clyde (Dee); sister, Joan (Ralph dec.); six children, 24 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Chuck Jr., (Jennifer) and Susan (Garrett), Kevin (Kelly), Adam, Kyle, Gabrielle and Daniel; Paula, Nicole (Brian), Addison, Emma and Mia; Christina, (Jan), Annina, Marina and Cora; Daniela, (Kevin) and Ava; Maria (Chris’s wife), Adela, Mitzi; Doug, (Cathy), Micah, Emily, (Brian), Theo and a baby on the way, Jonathan, Ellyn, Benjamin, Noah, Elisabeth, Abigail, Analiese & Elaena; Barry (Laura), Andrew & Alexandra; Brian, (Stephanie), Kacee & Brady.

Born and raised a Roman Catholic, Lois attended Catholic school her whole life, graduating with honors from Lancaster Catholic High School. At Lancaster Catholic she was involved in everything. She was in the school musicals and plays, with her beautiful voice on display with a solo or duet in most of the shows. Through her uncle, George Delp, she linked up with the Brett Gardner Trio and recorded several songs under the stage name Lois Lyet. This led to an audition at Julliard in New York as well as a USO appearance in front of 10,000 sailors at the Bainbridge Naval Base in Maryland. Lois was a cheerleader for four years, becoming a captain her senior year, and was noted for her pep. The eternal optimist, she made the front page of the student newspaper for leading a “beat that team” cheer when the team was down 44-6. She was involved in student government as a class officer and was on the student leadership team that “ran” the city for a day. Although Julliard did not pan out, Lois followed her dream by moving to New York and enrolling in Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She spent two years there with her sister, Ave, before graduating and returning home.

Lois returned to her hometown of Lancaster, Pa., and worked in the secretarial pool at Armstrong Cork and Tile. Because of her organizational skills, she rose quickly to be the assistant of the general manager. Here, she had access to the resumes of all the incoming employees and would scan the resumes to find handsome, Catholic men who could become potential suitors. She landed on Chuck Gluntz and, after a little over a year, proposed marriage to him. Yes, that’s right, Chuck was ready to move from the sales training program out to his first post in St. Louis, and in a conversation, Lois said, “Don’t you think we ought to go see the Monsignor before you go?” After a quick visit, the date was set, and they were married on Sept. 7, 1956. Nine years later, they had seven children and had already moved three times. They struggled together through raising their seven children but fell in love over and over again.

Lois returned to work in the late 70’s with a job as an executive secretary at Babcock and Wilcox. Through her organization skills, she rose through the ranks, guiding a man who would eventually become the vice president. He would like to think he brought her along; we believe she pushed him to greatness. In all of her accomplishments throughout life, she remained eternally humble. You would never know the amazing things she has done because she would never brag.

More than anything, Lois loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When they came to visit, she would devote her time to them. She would play cards with them, build puzzles, play board games or jump in the swimming pool. Grandma always made her young visitors a priority.

Lois was devoted to the Catholic church. When she was young, the Butz family was in church every day before school, like ducks in a row. Although she would say she was “forced” to go then, it became a great source of comfort to her throughout her life. When struggles occurred, she would turn to God for answers, and he would deliver. Once she was an empty-nester, she returned to the habit of daily mass and continued that to the end. She didn’t just attend; she served the church. She would sing the responsorial psalms in that angelic voice and always had a seat in the choir. Forever charitable, she worked with the church’s support group for the poor, sorting clothes, collecting food and helping at the women’s shelter. She had a true heart for helping others.

Lois dedicated a significant amount of time to the Al-Anon program that gave her so much. She spent hours preparing for and chairing meetings, helping to set up and working with individuals as a sponsor to guide them in their recovery process. Every one of her sponsees would talk of how loving and caring she was and what great wisdom and insight they gained from her.

Lois will be remembered mostly by her children, children’s spouses, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, nieces/nephews and numerous friends as a warm and loving spirit, a fortress in a storm; she was known by her smile and hugs that only a mother/grandmother/friend can provide. She will be deeply missed.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher Parish, 20141 Detroit Road, Rocky River, OH 44116, on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. Family will begin receiving guests in the vestibule at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Lois supported two organizations that served the poor, and we suggest donations to St. Herman’s House of Hospitality, 4410 Franklin Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44113, or to the Mary and Martha House, 312 S. US 41, Ruskin, FL 33570.

James P. Holm

James Paul Holm, P.E. of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 17, 2023, after dealing with cancer for several years. He was 84 years old. Jim was born in 1938 to the late James Peter Holm and Leah Reisbig Holm in Jackson, Mich., where he attended Jackson High School and worked as a draftsman on utility power plants for Commonwealth Associates. Many happy hours were spent at the Consumer’s Clubhouse on Clark Lake. He was also a radio technician in the Michigan National Guard.

In 1960 he married Marilyn Ruth Schmalz, and they moved to Kalamazoo, Mich., where they both attended Western Michigan University. During this time, he worked part time as an electrical designer with several local engineering companies. He earned an FCC First Class Commercial Broadcast License and worked as an engineer at radio station WKPR. After graduating from Western with a BS in electrical engineering, he earned a P.E. (Professional Control System Engineer) certification and joined the National Society of Professional Engineers. He then worked as an electronic engineer at Kal-Equip in Otsego, Mich., where he developed automotive emissions test instruments. In 1969 he joined The Upjohn Company (now Pfizer) in Kalamazoo, Mich., as an electrical and electronics engineer. He developed the Upjohn fiber optic video conferencing network; card-key access control; intrinsically safe UL electronic and explosion-proof electrical system standards; various telephone, pager and public address radio systems, including a voice alarm system. He provided corporate liaison with the FCC. He obtained patents on several unique machines, such as a TV based bar code reader, a TV-based liquid inspection machine and a tablet pressure monitor that improved the speed and accuracy of tablet manufacturing. It was a valuable innovation that was also used by other drug companies. He was promoted to Corporate Industrial Electronics Consultant, and in 1995 he received the Upjohn Award for his outstanding work. He retired in 1996.

Jim was always interested in music recording and playback systems and received a patent for a stereophonic loudspeaker array, which was licensed to the Jensen Loudspeaker Company. For many years he did classical music recording, editing and CD mastering in Kalamazoo, mostly solo and chamber music, including the Fontana concert series and the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, as well as the Kalamazoo Symphony, the Kalamazoo College and Community Orchestra, and the Kalamazoo Concert Band. He made many audition CDs for aspiring musicians, all at no charge.

He had a lifelong interest in cars and airplanes and enjoyed riding motorcycles and bicycles. The Kal-Haven Trail was a favorite spot, especially after retirement. A retirement project of his was thinking of ways to deal with climate change and publishing them on his website, which was first named Coal2Nuclear.com/, then Skyscrubber.com and, finally StoppingClimateChange.com/. The main themes are capturing carbon dioxide from the air and replacing coal plants with nuclear. It is gratifying to see these ideas finally being implemented.

Jim and Marilyn enjoyed travelling throughout the United States. After they both retired from Upjohn, they began looking for a sunny winter getaway, finally settling on Sun City Center, Fla. They purchased a home there in 2001 and became snowbirds. Jim gave several talks on how to deal with climate change to various groups in Sun City Center.

Preceding him in death were his sister, Maria Holm Coyle, and his brother, John Holm. He will be missed by his wife, Marilyn Holm; his daughter, Jeanette Holm; and brothers-in-law, Peter Coyle and Michael Pye.

After cremation a private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Albion, Mich. A memorial gathering will be held in Kalamazoo in June. If you would like to attend, please email JPHGathering@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centrica Care Navigators, 7100 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 (formerly Hospice Care of Southwest MI), in memory of James Holm. Arrangements entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view Jim’s personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com/.

Jack R. Castillo

Jack Richard Castillo, affectionately known to many as Papi, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born July 20, 1940, in Ruskin, Fla.

Anyone who knew Jack knew he loved being outdoors. Whether in his boat fishing, out in his garden tilling the soil for new vegetables, in the barn with his horses, or just sitting on his porch, he loved being outside and he loved life. Jack never met a stranger; he would talk to anyone. He always had a smile, was full of humor and loved to be surrounded by family and friends to sit, laugh and tell stories. Jack will be missed, and for so many, it’s a hard goodbye. Our husband, father and granddaddy has ridden off into the sunset to meet his savior and reunite and rejoice with his family who have gone before him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar M. Castillo and Lottie K. Mingo-Castillo; four brothers; five sisters; and a stepson.

Jack leaves behind his wife Doris and three children, Holly Castillo, Crystal (Fred) Doubleday and Jason (Shannon) Castillo. He also leaves behind many more nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the South Hillsborough Church of Christ, Ruskin, Fla., 1611 1st St. SW, Ruskin,

FL 33570. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and a service from 11 a.m. to noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations to be made in Jack’s name to South Hillsborough Church of Christ, Ruskin, Fla.

Janet Kay Foley

Janet Kay Foley, age 88, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, at Erwin Health Care Center. Her life’s quote was, “My spiritual bag is packed,” knowing that when she left this earth she would run into the arms of Jesus. Despite struggling with vascular dementia, Janet never lost her love for people, greeting everyone with her infectious smile. She touched both staff and residents at Erwin, where she was known as “Miss Sunshine.” God used her to be a blessing to so many!

Janet was born in Bluffton, Ohio, on Aug. 16, 1934, to William and Rhoda Althaus. She was married to Donald F. Gratz for 38 years; he preceded her in death in 1995. They raised three daughters, Karla Grills of Morristown, Tenn.; Tana (Brent) Fortney of Huntington, Ind.; and Rhonda (Brad) Pidgeon of Lexington, Ohio.

In 2000 Janet married Sherman R. Foley, who preceded her in death in August 2019. Step-children include Steve (Sandy) Foley of Avon, Ind.; Randy Foley of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Melinda (Jeff) Zeigler of Sugar Hill, Ga. Step-children Shirley and Greg preceded her in death. Janet is survived by eight grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Craig Grills; her sisters, Ferol Fett and Treva Stratton; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Farinola.

Janet worked in the insurance industry for many years. But her true passion was music! Throughout her life she directed many church and community choirs in Ohio and Sun City Center, Fla. She was a vocalist and sang many solos and was involved in various choirs. She was also a church organist and pianist and gave multiple piano lessons. She and Sherman enjoyed volunteering at Nearly New (also known as The Hat Lady) and Tampa Performing Arts. A big highlight of her life was rambunctiously cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. However, her grandchildren LOVED her infamous backrubs!

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Waite and Son Funeral Home Medina Chapel, Medina, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11. Memorials may be given in honor of Janet to First Baptist Church of Sparta, 1222 Sparta Pike, Moores Hill, IN 47032.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com/.

Dominick Gagliardi

Dominick (Nick) Gagliardi, age 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home in Apollo Beach, Fla. Nick was born in Staten Island, N.Y., and spent much of his life in New Jersey and Florida. He worked as an engineer with IBM for over 35 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the VFW, where he served as the commander; the Apollo Beach Yacht Club, where he served as commodore; and the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders. He was also an honorary lifetime member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

Nick enjoyed cooking, tinkering with computers and being with his family. He could “MacGyver” any problem presented to him. He and his wife Dolores loved to travel and saw much of the world. He was very active in the community where he volunteered at every opportunity. He could have a long conversation with anyone and always had a story to tell. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Nick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolores (née Caddell); his sister, Millie Chironna (née Gagliardi); his daughters and their spouses, Peggy and Jim Boris, Debbie and Bob VanWagner, Lori and Jack Shute, and Sandy and Gordon Mills; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m., at the Sun City Center Funeral Home at 1851 Rickenbacker Drive in Sun City Center, Fla.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity.

Roy Giehls

Roy Giehls, 92, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Jan. 19, 2023. Born and raised in Maysville, Ky., Roy attended public school through ninth grade prior to transferring to Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tenn. where he graduated in 1948. He continued his education at the University of Kentucky earning his bachelor’s degree in 1952.

He then joined the United States Air Force where he trained and served as an air traffic controller from 1952-1954 with the 502nd Tactical Control Group in Seoul, South Korea. After returning home in 1954, he worked on the family farm raising tobacco, corn, dairy cows and beef. He began teaching at Fleming County High School (1958-1966) and continued his education, earning his master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 1961 and his PhD in 1970. Roy began working for the Florida Department of Education in 1970 where he developed and administered the program to register certified nursing assistants in the State of Florida and worked on standardizing performance requirements for various occupations within the state.

He retired in 1994 and moved to Sun City Center where he enjoyed playing golf, gardening and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Beulah Giehls, and survived by his loving wife of over 64 years, Bonnie Blair Giehls of Sun City Center, Fla.; daughter, Mary Hawthorne (Mark) of Panama City Beach, Fla.; son, Robert Giehls (Linda) of Easley, S.C.; granddaughters Nicole Hawthorne of Panama City Beach, Fla., Marie Graziano (Dan) of Easley, S.C., Ria Goodwin of Tigard, Ore.; sister-in-law, Karen Blair of Boca Raton, Fla., brother-in-law, Robert Blair of Ocala, Fla.; and several loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Adriaan Johan Troeleman

Adriaan Johan Troeleman,94, passed away January, 20, 2023, at his home in Sun City Center, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara H. Troeleman; his daughter, Gwen (Bruce) Sherman; his sons, John (Gretchen) Troeleman and Nicholas (Dana) Troeleman; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Adriaan was born in Rotterdam, Holland, and immigrated to the United States following World War II. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a B.S. Degree in Textile Engineering. He lived in several states in the southeast during his career and retired in Beaufort, N.C., where he enjoyed fishing and boating. He was always active in church and community wherever he lived, volunteering with several organizations in Beaufort where he lived for 22 years.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.

Jeffrey Olson

Jeffrey Olson, 65, of Sun City Center and formerly of Apollo Beach, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, after an extended illness.

Jeff loved his family; the perfect filet mignon; fishing Tampa Bay with his late father, Carroll, and daughter, Libby; the Iowa Hawkeyes; Bob Dylan; and traveling with his wife, even if he said he’d had more than his fill of temples.

He was a Florida licensed general contractor who built many homes and commercial buildings over the course of his long career in both Iowa and Florida.

He was known as a perfectionist and insisted that all things be done carefully and correctly, not fast and sloppy. Many tradesmen learned much from him, even if they were salty about Jeff’s measured pace and gentle instructions (!) at the time.

He always said his favorite years were those when he attended his daughter’s swim meets, because he loved to watch her compete and see the triumphant look on her face when she won.

Jeff leaves behind his wife and traveling companion of 35 years, Jayne; daughter, Elizabeth; his mother, Helen; and scores of extended family and friends.

There will be a private family service held on the bay at a later date, and the family requests no flowers, but if you wish to make a memorial donation in Jeff’s name, please send to a youth organization he supported:

Tampa Sailing Squadron, Attn: TSS Youth Sailing Program, P. O. Box 3277, Apollo Beach, FL 33572.