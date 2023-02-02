Medical service provider comes to your home

By LOIS KINDLE

If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help.

Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations.

“My services are similar [to] what you would receive at a doctor’s office or urgent care facility,” she said. “I can provide an order for imaging; prescribe medications; do in-home lab work and rapid testing; provide advanced wound care and IV hydration therapy; give physical exams for pre-employment, work or school; and treat conditions like strep throat, sinus infections, upper respiratory infections and ear infections; and help manage chronic conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

“Through the Florida Board of Nursing, I have an autonomous nurse practitioner license, which allows me to practice within the general functions of an advanced practice registered nurse without the supervision of a physician,” Raley said. “Ease of access in health care is a challenge these days, and I’m bringing health care to the home. We’re a great option when your primary doctor isn’t available and an emergency room’s not needed.”

Established in October 2022 and based in Apollo Beach, Express Provider Services’ coverage area for telemedicine consultations includes the entire state and Hillsborough and Manatee counties for house calls. Raley is available for same day appointments and after hours.

“I believe that quality health care should be individualized, affordable and accessible to everyone,” Raley said. “I aim to supplement and support the relationship you maintain with your primary care provider to achieve overall health and wellness.

“Even if you’re not yet established with a physician or you’re uninsured, I offer affordable, self-pay rates,” she said.

She currently accepts Medicare, with other insurers to be added in the future.

For an appointment or more information, call 813-263-9945 or visit www.expressproviderservices.com/.

About the provider

Raley, 35, was born in Gainesville and grew up in Orlando. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Central Florida in 2009 and became an advanced nurse practitioner four years later by earning a Master of Science in Nursing from the University in St. Louis, Mo.

She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and by the National Alliance of Wound Care & Ostomy Association.

Her experience includes working in a hospital setting, assisted living residence and primary care practice.

She, her husband, Jamon and their four children – ages 6 to 16 – moved to MiraBay in 2021.

“I wanted to establish my own practice and extend medical care to members of the community who may be uninsured, have transportation issues or are having trouble getting in to see their doctor,” Raley said. “I have a passion for helping others.”