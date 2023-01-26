RSVP now for Ruskin Woman’s Club Sweetheart Tea

By LOIS KINDLE

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club historic clubhouse will be ablaze in red, white and pink Feb. 11 for its 3rd Annual Sweetheart Tea fundraiser.

Since the popular, Valentine-themed event sells out quickly each year, the club has decided this year it’s time to have two tea services, one at noon and the other at 2:15 p.m. Seatings are 15 minutes prior.

“The theme of the day is Tea Leaves in Thyme,” said Deb Bonebrake, event committee co-chairwoman. “[The Sweetheart Tea] is a reason to dress up, put on your fancy hat, socialize and have a good time. The noon seating is already sold out.”

It’s no wonder.

The Sweetheart Tea is all about having a good time. The event includes a meal of scones and Devonshire cream, main course and tiered desserts; party favors for each guest; music; prize raffles; 50/50 drawing; and a silent auction.

Raffle tickets are $1 apiece or $20 for 21.

It’s the perfect opportunity for grandmothers, mothers, children and grandchildren to spend quality time together. Grandfathers and fathers are also welcome.

“Last year we had a table with four generations of one family,” Bonebrake said.

The cost is $35 cost per adult and $20 for children 12 and younger. All proceeds go to towards the Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors for their first year of college or technical school, and to help cover the aging clubhouse maintenance costs.

RSVPs are a must and now being taken for the event’s second seating. Tables for up to eight are available for friends or family who wish to sit together, but that must be arranged when reservations are made. Seating is assigned for all guests.

Table sponsorships, which include advertising, are $50.

The Sweetheart Tea was once the Ruskin Woman’s Club’s annual Christmas Tea. In 2020, the December event was canceled due to the pandemic and then re-emerged the following February in 2021 as the inaugural Sweetheart Tea.

Tickets for the Sweetheart Tea or table sponsorships are available by visiting www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org or calling 813-296-3900.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club is at 503 U.S. 41 S. The 501(c) 3 Florida nonprofit organization is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs.

IF YOU GO

WHO: The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club

WHAT: 3rd Annual Sweetheart Tea

WHERE: 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin

WHEN: Feb. 11, noon (sold out) and 2:15 p.m.; seating begins 15 minutes prior.

COST: $35 per adult, $20 for children 12 and younger

RSVP: at 813-296-3900 or www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org