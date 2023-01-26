CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

By now, you must know that the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce has moved. We’re not that far away – just one mile down 674, but we have moved. We are almost totally settled in at 4051 Upper Creek Drive, Suite 100. But I did say “almost.” It’s just like being on a diet. Those last five pounds are so tough to lose. Our last five empty boxes are still full, and no one has the heart to unload yet another box. So there’s that.

But our biggest issue is that some of you cannot find us. It’s really easy, folks. I promise. We want you to drop by. So try this. We are on the corner of 674 and Upper Creek Drive, right on the corner in the South Bay Medical Arts Building. Most everyone can find the building, but that’s where the confusion begins.

We are in Suite 100. The biggest takeaway is you should not enter the main entrance. We have our own entrance. If you enter that main entrance, you will never find us.

Rather, you should take a look at the main entrance. We are to the right, then around the corner – passed SunExpress Pharmacy – Suite 102 and Millennium Physicians Group – Suite 101. Go around that corner. We are the only office at the back of the Building – Suite 100. We do have a chamber sign right outside our lobby door. We will get more signage, but in the meantime, that’s how you find us. Still confused, give me a call at 813-634-5111. We still do faxing and copying for you for a nominal charge. We can still give you referrals for whatever you need. Our members are ready and willing to help you out with any and all projects and needs you may have. Just don’t wander around aimlessly in the main building. We’re ready to help you and cannot wait to see your bright, shiny faces!

And while we wait for your visit, we’ll give those last five boxes a try! But I’m not making any promises.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.