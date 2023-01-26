Artist makes fine art from paleolithic crystals

By LOIS KINDLE

The De Stijl Art Gallery in Ruskin is currently featuring the unparalleled work of Pinellas Park artist Joe Pierce.

His intricate “crystal critters” are made with paleolithic crystals formed in clam shells millions of years ago 40-feet below ground in a single mine near Lake Okeechobee.

“We know this through geological evidence of a cataclysmic event that occurred in that region back then, which essentially killed all the marine flora and fauna, burying [everything] under silt and debris,” said gallery owner Wolf Spring.

“We actually look for artwork that is ecologically based and preserves the true nature of Florida in achieving that goal,” he continued. “Jack’s work exemplifies that.”

Pierce knows the owner of the mine, who wishes to remain anonymous. The 68-year-old artist has permission to harvest the clam shells (found standing upright), from which he then “busts out” the crystals, sorts and sizes them. Then, crystal by crystal, from the first to the last, he builds an art form.

It can take up to hundreds of hours to mine and create a piece of art with the crystals, depending on the size of the piece, and even before it’s touched, the raw material is worth hundreds of dollars.

Thus his price point is based on the uniqueness and intricacy of his work and the amount of labor involved. The work on display now ranges from $90 to $2,300.

“They’re crystals known as dogtooth fossil calcite, possibly some of the rarest crystals on earth,” Pierce said. “These are estimated to be 3 million years old.”

Pierce began working with paleolithic crystals 12 years ago.

“I always loved art and what artists are capable of doing,” he said. “What inspired me were dreams, and [what] started me working with the crystals were dreams I began having after I first saw them about taking the raw material and making something more of it,” he said.

“I love seeing people’s reactions when they see what I create,” he continued. “In addition to selling pieces in galleries, I give some of my artwork to friends and family.”

Pierce’s crystal critters will be on display at the De Stijl Art Gallery, located at 100 Shell Point Road E, Ruskin, through July. Featuring affordable, original art and sculpture, its hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; and other times by appointment. Admission is free.

For more information, call 813-773-7771.