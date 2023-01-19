Obituaries for the week of January 19, 2023

John Bukowski

John Bukowski of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on January 6, 2023; he was 85 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Sophie Bukowski, and his sister, Phyllis Swana. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bukowski; a blended family of Anthony Bukowski, William Bukowski, Catherine Sweet, Elizabeth Jones, Anne Harshbarger, Joseph Swiatek, Catherine Hoffman and Jane Swiatek; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Throughout his life, John was active in his church and community. Born and raised in Webster, Massachusetts, he was a communicant at St. Joseph’s Church, serving on the parish council, as a lector, an active member of Friends of St. Joseph and was a driving force in organizing the church’s first parish festival as well as serving as the event’s co-chair for many years. He and Barbara moved to Sun City Center (SCC) in 1992 and continued this level of engagement. He became a communicant at Prince of Peace Catholic Church where he also volunteered as an usher for over 20 years, rising to the level of captain of the usher team. He was a proud member of the Bishop Charles McLaughlin Knights of Columbus Council #7282 and achieved Third Degree. He was a charter member of the Fourth Degree Prince of Peace Assembly #2533 of the Knight of Columbus. He also served as faithful navigator and with the color corp. He volunteered as a driver for the SCC Security Patrol for 25 years along with the wheelchair maintenance crew with the SCC Emergency Squad for many years.

John enjoyed traveling. He and Barbara visited many countries, including South Africa, England and Italy. Their travel within the USA usually involved an RV by which he achieved his goal of visiting all the lower 48 states. He was a lifelong tool and die maker and loved to tell stories about working on everything from the NASA space suits to the new US one dollar coin. He also served as an SP3 in the US Army from 1955 to 1958.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John’s memory be sent to the SCC Security Patrol, 1225 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573; the SCC Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573; or St. Joseph School, 47 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. John’s urn will be interred at a later date in a family plot at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish Cemetery in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Adam Richie

Adam Richie, 42, went to his eternal home with Jesus on Jan. 9, 2023. He was born July 31, 1980. He is from Ruskin, Fla.

He is survived by Beebe (Little Dog); daughters Angilene Richie LaRocque, Sabrina Odell and Skylar Beck; his mother Debra and stepdad, Norman LaRocque; father, Leonard Gregory Richie; sister, Cassie Richie Hendershot; brother, John “Duke” Richie; grandmother, Lorine Richie Pipkin; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and the whole community of Ruskin. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Pete and Mildred Smothers and Leonard Richie.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave. NE, Ruskin ,with a reception to follow.

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me”

Matthew 25:35.

Etheridge Goodfellow

Etheridge Goodfellow Jr. (Junior Goodfellow) of Ruskin, Fla., formerly a long-time resident of Dover Plains, N.Y., passed away at Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City Center, Fla., on Jan. 7, 2023, at the age 82. He was born on May 27, 1940, to parents, Etheridge and Luella Goodfellow in Conesville, N.Y.

He worked for 34 years at Taconic DDSO, in Wassaic, N.Y., as a supervising cook. He loved going to watch stock car racing with his son Michael, and he also loved to go hiking in the mountains of North West Connecticut and Upstate New York with his son, nieces and nephews. He loved being outdoors, no matter what the weather. You could always find Junior outside gardening, landscaping or snow blowing.

Junior was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Mae Dunham, who gained her wings in 2022. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Goodfellow; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Crystal Goodfellow; granddaughter, Julia Andrews, and grand pets, Jeter and Charlie; his aunt, Elizabeth Merwin; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.