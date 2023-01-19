Metaphysical Fair open to all, free admission

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into things beyond your five senses or have an interest in learning more about worlds beyond ours, you won’t want to miss the SCC Metaphysical Society’s Metaphysical Fair on Feb. 4 in Sun City Center.

Open to the public, the fundraising event will feature 14 assorted readers, including psychics, numerologists, Tarot and Angel Card readers, Rune and Destiny Card readers, a psychometry specialist and others. It will also feature three speakers, an autographed book raffle, sales of more than 400 metaphysical and spiritual books, resonant sound therapy, handmade jewelry, silent auction, unique gifts and more.

The Metaphysical Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Armstrong, Heritage and Sandpiper rooms at the Sun City Center Community Association’s Atrium Building, 945 North Course Lane. Admission is free.

Entrance to event is through the Armstrong Room only.

“This is our first event since 2019, when we held it in the former Sun City Center Chamber event room,” said Metaphysical Fair co-organizer Vicky Sand. “This fundraiser will help us continue to promote and host weekly presentations the society offers on topics like alternative medicine, Reiki, UFOs, astrology, chakra balancing and soul trauma.

“Everything we do is about bringing love and light into the world, promoting inner personal growth and increasing awareness that we and everything around us are expressions of Universal Oneness,” Sand said.

Readings are $20 per 20-minute session, and tickets for the sessions are available at the Armstrong Room entry table.

Purchasers will then sign up for an appointment at the reader table in the same room.

Tickets for the autographed book ticket raffle are also available upon entry and are $1 each. Buyers can buy as many as desired to increase their odds of winning.

All speaker presentations will take place in the Sandpiper Room.

“The public has the option of attending only these free presentations, which will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30. The topics are “UFO Updates,” “Know Yourself and Others through Handwriting” and “Switched at Birth,” in that order.

Originally called the Whole Life Expo and, later, the Metaphysical Society Expo, the annual event was renamed the New Age Fair in March 2016, when its location was moved from Community Hall to the chamber. Post COVID, the event was recently renamed the Metaphysical Fair.

Folks interested in metaphysics met in private homes in Kings Point until 1992, when the Metaphysical Seekers group was officially founded as a Community Association club. The name was later changed to the Metaphysical Society.

The nonprofit group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Heritage Room of the Sun City Center Atrium. It currently is comprised of 88 members. Membership is $10 per year.

For more information on the Sun City Center Metaphysical Society, email metaphysicalsociety@gmail.com/.