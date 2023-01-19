Cathy Edmisten named CEO of South Shore Hospital

By LOIS KINDLE

Sometimes you actually can go home again.

Two years ago, Dunedin native Cathy Edmisten was named interim CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, while HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division searched for a permanent successor to Dan Bender. The job went to Sheldon Barr two months later, and Edmisten resumed her duties as chief operating officer at HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

When Barr left HCA Healthcare recently, the hospital’s CEO position was open once more.

“When this opening came up, I immediately felt drawn to apply,” Edmisten said. “I know the hospital and the community, and it was an opportunity for my husband Scott and I to return to Florida where our four children and seven grandchildren live.”

Edmisten, 52, is a registered nurse and a 12-year HCA Healthcare veteran. She most recently served as the chief operating officer for 18 months at HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital.

“Cathy is an accomplished leader with a strong understanding and appreciation of the healthcare needs of communities across the Tampa Bay area,” said Ravi Chari, president of the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division in a recent press release. “She is returning at an exciting time for South Shore Hospital as the hospital expands its footprint in southern Hillsborough County.

Her work experience includes a successful, 12-year career in nursing before joining HCA Healthcare, after which she served as ER director, assistant nursing officer and vice president of operations at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital from 2011 to 2018.

Between 2018 and 2021, she served as COO for HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and as South Shore Hospital’s interim CEO from Sept. 9 to Nov. 9, 2020.

Educationally, Edmisten has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University and an associate degree in nursing from Pasco-Hernando State College. She is board-certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Jan. 16 was her first day as CEO of South Shore Hospital.

“My goal is for our caregivers to have a better workplace experience, which is essential to providing exceptional patient care,” Edmisten said. “Community involvement is also important to me. As this area continues to grow, I look forward to engaging with the community to make a difference for the people who live and work here.”

“Cathy’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our hospital to meet our community’s needs,” added Alissa Kostyk, South Shore Hospital director of communications and community engagement. “We’re honored to have her join the South Shore family, and we look forward to getting out and introducing her to the community.”

Edmisten and her husband enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including golf, boating and camping. They also enjoy spending time with their family.