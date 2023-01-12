Obituaries for the week of January 12, 2023

Alma Kelton

Alma Marie Teresa Kelton, 82, of Valrico, Fla., was called to Heaven by God the Father to enter into life eternal on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:10 a.m.

She was born in Saginaw, Michigan on Oct. 5, 1940. Her father was William Budd and her mother Marie Stalsburg.

She obtained her Associates of Arts Degree later in life but took great pride in her Cosmetology Certification. She owned two hair salons and was a very talented Cosmetologist for over 40 years.

She attended and was an active member at Bell Shoals Baptist Church and in her Small Life Groups leaving behind the legacy of Jesus Christ through her testimony in the community.

She will be missed beyond measure by her family, church family, co-workers and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Bell Shoals Church, Brandon Campus with a reception immediately following.. In lieu of flowers, please, send any donations to Bell Shoals Church, Brandon Campus, General Operating Fund.

Matthew 22:37

Jerome S. McGarvey

Jerome Sinclair McGarvey (Jerry) was a wonderful man. He was one of the most loving and beautiful gentleman, he was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew him. RIP.

Jerry was 7 4 years old. He died Dec. 6, 2022 after a long bout with cancer. Jerry and his wife, Eileen moved to Sun City Center, Fla. 10 years ago, from the Adirondack Mountains in New York.

Jerry was born Feb. 7, 1948 to Patrick and Eunice McGarvey in Rockville Center, N.Y. After graduating Lyndendurst High School Jerry found a home at AT&T in New York City which kicked off a 40+ year career.

Jerry was a Mason and a Shriner for 20 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman, skier, hiker and camper.

Jerry was predeceased by his sister Eileen Resznyak and his brother Michael McGarvey.

Jerry was survived by his wife Eileen, bothers Tim, Patrick, and Bob. He also leaves behind 18 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. Donations can be made to American Cancer Society or the Shriners Hospital for children.

Robert G. Vance

Robert G. Vance, 82, passed away Jan. 3, 2022 due to COVID and Alzheimer’s. He was the son of J. Harold and Lorraine Vance who preceded him in death.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy E. Vance, a daughter Amy (David) Germann of Raleigh, NC; son, Eric (Cindy) and two granddaughters Zoe and Adrianne of Indianapolis, Ind.

After high school Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and served 10 years including 1 year in Vietnam. After that he went to work for GTE in OIL City, Erie, and York, Pa. Then transferred to Indianapolis, Ind. and finally Tampa, Fla. before retiring early. He then obtained his captain’s license and taught sailing in St. Petersburg for Sailtime for 10 years.

Funeral arrangements are intrusted to Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. There will be no visiting hours or service.

Kenneth Kramer

Kenneth Kramer, 82, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022 after a short but fierce battle with cancer.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Cemetery. Kenneth’s family will greet visitors prior to mass in the narthex of the church.

Kenneth was born on Dec. 21, 1939 to Kenneth L. and Jewel Ferne Kramer in Effingham. After graduating from Effingham High School, he went on to graduate from The Wentworth Military Academy. Following this, he went on to study business at Eastern Illinois University. After graduation, he began his entrepreneurial life by joining his family’s coal business. The business later switched gears and included furniture, appliances, and propane gas. After selling this family business, he and his wife started the Icy Mug Tavern, in Effingham, where they joyously served the community for many years.

In 1956, Ken met Ruth Davis, and they wed on Aug. 27, 1960. They went on to have three children: Kenneth III, Bryan, and Katrina. After retiring Ken spent his time fishing, woodworking, golfing and traveling with his beloved wife, Ruth. He was an active member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church of Sun City Center, Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, Men’s Club of Sun City Center, German American club, and the Moose Club.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Kramer; grandchildren: Joshua (Susan) Kramer of Crossville, Alabama, Stephanie (Josh) Pontious of Mason, Sara Daugherty of Dunedin, Fla., Shannon Kramer of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Zachary Daugherty of Tahoe City, Calif., and great-grandchildren Dawson Kramer, Joshua Jr., Jax, Sophia, Savannah, James, and Jedidiah Pontious.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Shreffler; brother, Karl Kramer; his three children: Kenneth III, Bryan, and Katrina.

Elbert “Al” Myers

Elbert “Al” Myers, son of Carl M. and Pearl Parsons Myers, was born on April 22, 1937, went to his heavenly home on Dec. 23, 2022. His memorial service will be at First Baptist Church, 820 West College Avenue, Ruskin, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 21,10 a.m. for visitation and service at 11. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice @ LifePath Hospice, Sun City Center Hospice House, http://www.chaptershealth.org

Being a master barber while serving in the United States Navy, he provided cuts to the officers and received letters of recommendation upon his discharge for employment. After leaving the military, he worked at Greyhound Bus Terminal, Charleston, WV and went onto Charleston Barber College as an instructor giving the first demonstration cut at the opening of the college.

In the early 1960’s, he owned two shops, Al’s Barber Shop, in Pocatalico, WV. In 1975, he moved his family to and barbered with associates in Ruskin and Apollo Beach. Later he partnered and built a shop in Ruskin, Amik’s Barber Shop in the Thriftway Plaza. He then acquired the property across the street at 304 7th Avenue NE, Ruskin, A&M Roffler Barbering and Hair Designers. He sold the shop to Steve Mobley in 1996 and he retired in 2020. He visited his patrons in hospitals and nursing homes as charitable acts.

Al was a member of the Masonic Order, Scottish Rite and Shriners for fifty years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ruskin.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Peggie of 62 years of marriage and two children, Duraunta Myers Smith, Tony Myers, and son-in-law Jim Smith. He has four grandchildren; Joshua and wife Celisse Smith, Tiffany Myers and fiance Eric Riley, Jessica Smith Bean and husband Justin, and Paige Myers Koenig and husband Adam. He also had seven great-grandchildren; Rowan Smith, Kevin Myers, Russell Myers, Perri Smith, Alexa Riley, Harper and Haven Koenig. He has five surviving siblings; Lawrence Myers, Gwen Wolfe, Fred Myers, Joyce Lowe and Rocky Myers.

He was loved and respected by his family, friends and patrons. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Sandy Railsback Council

Longtime resident of Ruskin, Sandra “Sandy” Jo Railsback Council, 78, passed away Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Jacksonville, Fla., on April 9, 1944, to William and Vivianne Railsback, Sandy is survived by her son, Whit, his wife, Teri, and their two children, Jacob and Alex (Ruskin) and her daughter, Cody Hoffman, her husband, Craig, and their three sons, Destin, Haven, and Phoenix (Wilmington, N.C.).

Her children and grandchildren were her world. She loved God with all her heart and was an active member of her church choir at First Baptist of Ruskin. A pillar of the Ruskin community, Sandy spent decades working towards keeping Ruskin and South Shore a place to be proud of.

Her memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church of Ruskin, 820 College Ave. W. It will be preceded by a reception at 9 at the church and followed by an open-house celebration of life between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.

Kathryn Estelle Ake

Kathryn Estelle Ake, Passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2022.

She was a graduate of Altoon High School, class of 1955. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling and bingo. She was an active member and deacon of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Kathryn retired from M&T Bank after numerous years of service, after which she became a Mary Kay Representative.

Kathryn was a beloved wife, loving mother and cherished Grandmother to Robert “Bob”, Mark (Christine) and Kaitlyn. Additionally survived by her siblings Paul (Janet) Knouse; Tom (Bonnie) Knouse and Missy (Dick) Wertz.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn’s memory to: Sun City Center Emergency Squad and/or Sun City Center Hospice House.

Mildred Stahl

Mildred (Millie) Bostich Stahl of Ruskin, Fla. formerly from Clarksville and Waynesburg, Pa., peacefully entered into the hands of her Lord on Dec. 17, 2022 with her daughter, Georgana by her side.

She passed after a brief illness and leaves behind her twin brother Miller Bostich of Claysville, Pa. and four deceased brothers and one deceased sister. She has four children, Georgana Collins from Apollo Beach, Fla. Amy Stahl Pavick of Jefferson, Bud Gacek of Waynesburg, Pa. and Pati Adams from Lower Burrell, Pa.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was a Christian by faith and a member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Apollo Beach where she was active in the Widows Ministry Group and loved all her friends there. She so loved living in Irongate Sr. Community and a member of the pray group there, especially her best friend Ethel that always came to her aide.

She graduated from Bentleyville High School and spent much of her life in Clarksville and Waynesburg before moving to Florida. She was active in the Mather Croatian. Tamburitzans and taught dancing. Later in Waynesburg she worked for the Greene County Extension Program and on to Penn State University as a Lay Home Economist. In Florida she was a caregiver for Hanson Services In Home Care. Mille was in the truest since a Christian lady and everyone who met her just fell in love with her kindness and gentle spirit.

She will be missed tremendously by her family and children but knowing she gave her life to the Lord gives us that peace. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thank you all for loving her!