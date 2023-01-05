The Hot Tomato reopens with new menu, hours, pizza oven

By LOIS KINDLE

When restaurateur Tina Detty checked her cameras at 9:30 p.m. the night Hurricane Ian came calling, Sept. 28, she stared in disbelief of what she saw.

Her Ruskin restaurant, The Hot Tomato, had been hit by a tornado within the storm.

“It came through a swath of Ruskin and tore off the roof and air conditioner, literally collapsing the ceiling tiles and insulation,” Detty said. “I was in shock. Rain was pouring inside, and there was three inches of water everywhere.”

The following day, Detty started cleaning up the mess. She rented floor fans, got all the water out and some loyal customers supplied tarps.

“We gutted the counters and displays and pretty much started over,” she said. “We totally renovated the interior and bought a new pizza oven and tomato condiment center from Las Vegas.

“I paid $100 for it and spent $400 to have it shipped,” she said. “But I absolutely love it.”

Detty also had several new murals designed and printed by a woman in Canada and hung them in the restaurant. The place has a whole new look.

There’s more.

The Hot Tomato menu now features a variety of hand-tossed pizzas, including 15 different toppings; pasta dishes like spaghetti and meatballs; six new sandwiches, in addition to customer favorites like its “darn good” Cuban and Dirty Bird; freshly made burgers; and chicken wings. Detty makes all her own sauces.

She said beer and wine sales mushroomed after pizza was added.

Breakfast has been eliminated and the restaurant’s hours of operation changed. The Hot Tomato now opens Monday through Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. A new, full dinner menu is available.

Since the restaurant reopened Nov. 21, business is booming.

“We’ve had a great response. Everything is up and running, and customers are excited about the changes and our new look,” Detty said. “We’ve changed our look, hours and menu to better meet the changing needs of our community.

“I’m most proud of my staff and how they stuck with me through the storm and renovation,” she added. “Whatever they could do to help, they did. We’re so happy to be open again.”

The Hot Tomato offers dine-in, takeout and delivery through Door Dash and Uber.

For more information, call 813-938-1888.