Sumner takes part in holiday tournament

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner Stingrays continue their December success with wins over Strawberry Crest, 87-64, leading into the holiday weekend, and Kathleen 64-52 on Dec. 27. Their game vs. Kathleen started a string of off-week tournament action, the Ram Jam Holiday Classic, that saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss to area rival Newsome, 48-45.

The Stingrays played their final game before the Christmas break welcoming Strawberry Crest to the Sumner HS court. The Stingrays and Chargers played a near even first quarter and closed with Sumner’s holding the 18-15 advantage on the scoreboard. The teams again played a back-and-forth second quarter, and the Stingrays would head to the locker room with a 38-36 advantage. Sumner seized the momentum in the second-half, winning the third quarter 17-12, grew the lead between them and the Chargers and started to assert their physicality to wear down Strawberry Crest. The Stingrays used a huge 30-point fourth quarter to win 87-64, sending the Sumner faithful home for the holidays on a happy note. Senior Josiah Harding had a monster night, scoring 32-points and punctuating the win with a late soaring dunk to get the crowd on its feet. Josiah continues to have an outstanding senior season. Sophomore star Caleb Williams added 21 for the victors.

The Stingrays returned to the court after celebrating the holiday to take part int the Ram Jam Holiday Classic. They opened the tournament playing the Kathleen Red Devils out of Lakeland and scoring a 64-52 win. Sumner moved on for a rematch with the Newsome Wolves. The Wolves would get the better of the Stingrays, 48-45, avenging a Dec. 9, 58-43 loss to Sumner. The Stingrays closed the tournament with a complete 70-37 win over the Booker Tornadoes hailing from Sarasota. Sumner exits the tourney with a 2-1 record and resumes its regular schedule on Jan. 7 vs. East Lake (12-1), which started its season 12-0 before losing in holiday tourney action. The game vs. the Eagles will mark the beginning of the final 10 game stretch that will feature match-ups vs. Spoto, a South Shore rival; a rematch with Strawberry Crest; and a trip to Lakeland to visit the currently 6-1 Dreadnaughts. The game at Lakeland is shaping up to be the team’s second toughest match-up next to the East Lake Eagles game.

The Stingrays and head coach Jamie Turner and his assistants will face the task of keeping the team focused against lesser competition in the second-half as they tune-up for another playoff appearance. There is still plenty of basketball left to play, but the playoffs are approaching, and Sumner is poised to be a factor in the post season.

