Newly seated commissioner tackles retail vaping shops in vicinity of Hillsborough County schools

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

At his first meeting as the newly elected Hillsborough County commissioner for District 4, Michael Owen declared war on vaping marketed to youth and vowed to put the health interests of kids over those of vape shop owners doing business within 500 feet of schools.

“My overall goal [in getting elected] is to eliminate red tape for small businesses,” Owen said, in an interview after the Dec. 7 board meeting. “That’s one of my objectives as a county commissioner for District 4 because we have so many small businesses in our community. But when it comes to protecting the health and safety of our youth, that is priority number one.”

Roughly speaking, 500 feet amounts to 166 yards, or one football field from end zone to end zone plus 46 yards. Owen requested county staff to research and report back on the number of businesses that sell vaping devices or products within 500 feet of elementary, middle and high schools of all types, including public, charter and private.

In an interview, Owen said the distance might be extended should an ordinance be introduced. “Five hundred feet is just to kick the tires and to see what we can do,” Owen said. “We might want to entertain 750 or 1,000 feet, but once you get into that area, you’re in a bit of a different realm.”

Regulating vaping is nothing new for county commissioners, who in 2019 passed an ordinance that addresses the sale, possession and use of vape devices and products countywide. It makes it illegal to sell vapor-generating electronic devices or vaping products to anyone under the age of 21.

The new measure would add teeth to the effort to prevent young people from vaping, for which newly elected school board member Patricia “Patty” Rendon offered her support at the Dec. 7 meeting.

Rendon replaces Melissa Snively, her predecessor in the District 4 seat, who stated her support as well, in viral public comments. A two-term board member and Lithia resident and business owner, Snively said she was concerned with “the number of retail vaping and smoke shops popping up all over our communities, but specifically my concerns are with the proximity of these stores to our schools.”

Children “are getting vaping products easier than ever despite some of the great policy that has been developed to deter and prevent it,” Snively said. “It’s still happening and there are countless stories of children who have nearly died from mishaps due to the use of e-cigarettes and [other vaping] products.”

Owen, in his interview, said regardless of whether he is successful in his effort to ban vaping and smoke shops near schools, he is hopeful the push will increase awareness of the dangers of vaping, and, especially so, for younger people drawn to the allure of colorful vaping displays, packaging and marketing initiatives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults, as most e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful substances, as well as liquid flavorings sometimes called “e-juice,” “e-liquid,” “vape juice” or “vape liquid.”

Also called “e-cigs,” e-hookahs,” “mods,” “vape pens,” “vapes,” “tank systems” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS),” e-cigarettes can look like regular cigarettes, cigars or pipes, or like USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items. E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol.

“Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early mid-20’s,” the CDC reports. Moreover, “Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future.”

As for how many vape shops are within 500 feet of schools, that will take “a significant amount of work” to research and report back to the commissioners, Christine Beck, county attorney, told commissioners at their Dec. 7 meeting. In his request, Owen submitted for review a Miami Beach ordinance that addresses the sale of retail vape products near schools.

Commissioner Ken Hagan, now the board’s chair, thanked Owen for addressing vaping concerns. “I can tell you, having a 16-year-old daughter, I wholeheartedly support this,” Hagan said. “The thought of vaping just scares the hell out of me.”

Commissioner Pat Kemp said she was “stunned” that with all the preemptions passed by the state, vaping near schools is not on the list. “I think this is very important that we do whatever is within our jurisdiction and power to do,” Kemp said. “And again, I’m very stunned that this isn’t already state law.”

According to findings from the 2022 Florida Youth Tobacco Survey report for Hillsborough County, weighted to represent the public middle school and high school student population, the percentage of students exposed to secondhand electronic vapor aerosol has risen dramatically, from 26.7 percent in 2016 to 49.4 percent in 2022. The percentage of students who have ever tried cigarettes, cigars, smokeless, hookah or electronic vapor products was 22.9 percent in 2022, down from 33.3 percent in 2016, which was three years before the county passed its 2019 vaping ordinance.