Kings Point Winter Wellness & Business Expo is open to public

By LOIS KINDLE

Vesta Property Services invites residents of greater Sun City Center and the communities surrounding it to the Kings Point Winter Wellness & Business Expo, Jan. 13, to kick start 2023 in a big way.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Veterans Theater at Kings Point’s North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Sun City Center, and will include over 70 area vendors. Le Perk Café will be open, serving a variety hot foods ala Boston Market-style, and Carla’s Cajun food truck will be on hand..

Jen’s Market will feature 30 to 35 more outdoor vendors on the clubhouse grounds, including Twisted Sugar, Simply Wood Creations, Bubbly Stitches, Ray’s Concessions and more, plus live music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s by Frank “the Geezer” Hewlett.

Admission and parking are free.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring these vendors to our residents to provide access, education and information without their having to leave the community,” said Matt Permuth, Vesta Property Services general manager. “Everyone is welcome to attend.”

Sponsoring this year’s winter expo are a variety of medical practices and businesses, including Sunstate Doctors Medical Group (formerly Tampa Bay Family Physicians), The Observer News, DeliveRxd and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota; Dispatch Health, Rossmiller Insurance State Farm, Healthy Home Primary Care and Medicare Information Project; Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care, Restoration Water Damage Experts of Tampa Bay and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Health providers will also include organizations like CORA Physical Therapy, Millennium Physician Group, Florida Vein Center, Fit Feet For Life, Apollo Pain Management, Physicians Choice Hearing Solutions, Empath Health/Suncoast Hospice and others.

Some will offer free, preventative screenings.

For example, Sunstate Doctors Medical Group will offer glucose testing and blood pressure checks; Florida Vein Centers, complimentary ultrasound leg screening; Prevention Plus, stroke screening; Sun Towers, free balance screening; and the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, blood pressure checks.

With Medicare or other insurance, DelivRxd will provide COVID boosters and flu shots and take orders for COVID tests to be delivered directly to the home.

The expo will also feature an assortment of other vendors, including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Grease Monkey, Aging Care Advocates, Ross Spano Law, Sabrina’s Window Cleaning, Simply Grab Bars, Latitudes Tours, Helping Hands Seniors Florida and more.

Most vendors will be offering candies and/or tchotchkes and, as always, Sun Towers Retirement Community will hand out Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies.

Folks coming from outside of Kings Point should enter the visitor side of its main gate (off State Road 674) and simply tell security they’re there for the expo. The North Clubhouse is immediately on the right.

For more information, call Matt Permuth at 813-787-9200 or email mpermuth@vestapropertyservices.com/.