Cold weather draws huge crowds to Manatee Viewing Center

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Recent dropping water temps have brought hundreds of West Indian manatees into the warm-water discharge canal at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station, and with their arrival, thousands of visitors to the nearby Manatee Viewing Center to see them.

“We always get busy this time of year,” said senior environmental technician Jamie Woodlee, the viewing center’s operations administrator. “We had 30,000 visitors over the three-day period right after Christmas (Dec. 26 to 28. “By comparison, we had 46,000 the entire month of November.

TAMPA ELECTRIC PHOTO
Other popular attractions at the Manatee Viewing Center include Cownose Cove, a stingrays touch tank; 50-foot observation tower overlooking Tampa Bay; boardwalk through mangroves and salt marsh; looped nature trail; butterfly garden of Florida native plants; and education center.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Visitors gather at the viewing platform at the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach to get a closer look at manatees congregating in the warm-water discharge canal at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station.

“When the water temperatures dropped to 68 degrees and then lower, hundreds of manatees began showing up, and they’re still coming,” Woodlee added. “If the air temperatures stay cool at night, they’ll hang around for a while, huddling together in the canal.”

Woodlee noted the sea cows will briefly head back into Tampa Bay waters to feed as water temperatures start coming up (into the low 70s), and then return as long as water conditions remain cold.”

Manatees have sought refuge in the warm-water canal during winter and early spring since the early 1970s. It was designated a state- and federally protected sanctuary when the Manatee Viewing Center first opened in 1986. The canal is closed to boating and fishing due to this designation.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Proceeds from sales at the South Shore Cafe and gift shop, plus cash contributions from the public, help defray a small portion of the annual operational costs of the Manatee Viewing Center.

In addition to manatee viewing, the Manatee Viewing Center features Cownose Cove, a stingrays touch tank; 50-foot observation tower overlooking Tampa Bay; boardwalk through mangroves and salt marsh; looped nature trail; butterfly garden of Florida native plants; education center; snack bar and gift shop. Daily hours of its seasonal operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through April 15. The trails and observation tower close at 4.

The center isn’t open Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.
Since a lot of walking is involved, comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended.

ADA-certified service animals are the ONLY pets permitted on site.

Admission is free. Concession and gift shop proceeds plus cash contributions from the public help defray a small portion of the center’s annual operational costs.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Pictured here is one of the displays visitors find in the Manatee Viewing Center’s education center.

The Manatee Viewing Center anchors the 500-acre Florida Conservation and Technology Center, a partnership between Tampa Electric Company, The Florida Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In addition to the viewing center, the site includes Tampa Electric’s Clean Energy Center, The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center and Coral Care Complex Conservation centers, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Marine Fisheries Enhancement Center and Suncoast Youth Conservation Center. All are located off Dickman Drive in Apollo Beach, and visitors parked in the viewing center’s remote lot can walk to the entire conservation center area.
For more information, call 813-228-4289 or visit www.tampaelectric.com/manatee/.

