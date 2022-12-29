Obituaries for the week of December 29, 2022

Richard C. Tyrrell

The patriarch of our family, Richard (Dick) C. Tyrrell, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022. He brought dignity to a disease (Parkinson’s) that tries to take yours away. He had this disease for over 15 years and never complained once. We will greatly miss his humor, kindness, toughness and warmth.

He was the son of Al and Marjorie Tyrrell and grew up in Woodbridge, N.J. He leaves behind brother Ken Tyrrell and sister Jeanne Tyrrell. He was a loving, supportive and proud brother to Ken and Jeanne. He leaves behind his wife, partner and best friend of 58 years, Gail (Kille) Tyrrell. They met at Bucknell University and spent much of their family years in Cherry Hill, N.J., and Morristown, N.J., then Hilton Head, S.C., and Sun City Center, Fla.

They had children, Rick Tyrrell and Kristi Tyrrell, and cherished their time with them and, eventually, their families. He loved his grandchildren, Jack and Scott Tyrrell, from Rick and Laurel Tyrrell and Lauren and Addison Gray, from Kristi Tyrrell and Guy Gray.

Dick was a very accomplished football player at Bucknell University and had a successful working career as an executive with the RCA Corporation and the Sony Corporation. He also was actively involved in barbershop singing groups in Cherry Hill, N.J.; Hilton Head, S.C.; and Sun City Center, Fla. He treasured his family most, and he and Gail made every effort to be at big events for all of the grandchildren. He and Gail were also fortunate to make great friends across all of the eras.

Dick had a natural way to make people feel welcome and was never short on jokes. He cast a very big shadow, but it was always a warm shadow. He will be deeply missed but not forgotten.

A Celebration of Life event will be held at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center, Fla., on February 4, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider a donation to either The Sun City Emergency Squad that was so helpful over the years or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation to help make progress against this challenging disease. Here are the links:

• https://sccems.com/support-us/.

• The Michael J. Fox Foundation/.