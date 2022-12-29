Meetings to address ‘overutilized’ and ‘underutilized’ schools with boundary changes looming

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County school officials are gearing up for another round of community input in the drive to assess both overcrowding and underutilization of school buildings districtwide.

The second phase of the school district’s attendance boundary analysis initiative kicks off the new year with 10 in-person meetings scheduled throughout the county, including at one school in south Hillsborough County, where some of the most pressing needs exist for addressing fast-paced residential growth.

That meeting is set to run 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Jule F. Sumner High School in the Riverview/Balm area, at 10650 County Road 672. Opening in time for the 2020-21 school year as the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, Sumner is set to expand even further, with a new school wing set to open in January.

As for the remaining in-person meetings, they’re scheduled to run from Jan. 9 to 13, with dates set for Bloomingdale, Brandon and Plant City high schools and, in Tampa, for Gaither, Leto, Middleton, Plant, Sickles and Wharton high schools.

The in-person meetings are in addition to opportunities to view data, details, discussions and draft boundary scenarios virtually and to leave comments as well, which project manager Kushan Dave of WXY Studio calls the “best place to have your voice heard in a timely manner.”

Changing school boundaries is nothing new in Hillsborough County, where breakneck growth over the years has caused many rounds of such disruptive but necessary measures. This time around, the issue involves not only changing boundaries to accommodate new schools opening but also to address schools that are underpopulated. Options in this regard could involve such things as closing and combining schools and/or repurposing them for other intentions, such as for a K-8 school, an early learning center or affordable housing for educators.

“Currently in Hillsborough County, 24 percent of our schools are overpopulated,” said Hillsborough schools superintendent Addison Davis. “But at the same time, 44 percent of our schools are under enrolled.”

Facing financial pressures and a long overdue need to address changing enrollment patterns, district leadership hired WXY studio as an “external expert” to analyze school boundaries, feeder patterns and program allocations. With feedback from the community, Davis said, the team was charged with developing “options for adjustments to balance facility utilization across this entire county.”

That Phase 1 assessment has led to Phase II in the process, which involves the meetings scheduled in January and the online tool parents and students can use to determine how their school assignments factor into the process.

According to study findings, 53 schools are “overutilized,” 93 schools are “underutilized” and 70 schools are considered appropriately utilized, with between 80 to 95 percent of their seats filled. Anything above and below that range, respectively, is considered overutilized and underutilized.

According to the WXY Studio study, it’s estimated that 15,154 students are expected to move into housing units already constructed or permitted, and that once those students move in, the number of schools overutilized will increase 35 percent, from 53 to 72 facilities.

Meanwhile, it’s estimated that fully- or partially-funded facility projects, including school expansion and new school construction, will net an addition 12,007 student stations, which, in turn, will require new boundaries in two or three instances.

“We understand this is going to be very difficult for every one of our family members, moving from one school to the next school,” Davis said, in reference to those who might be affected by boundary changes. Yet, he added, “We have got to create trust within this community that we’re being fiscally responsible.”

A final report informed by community feedback is intended to be a resource for school board members and district leaders as they consider further action and implementation.

To further review this effort, and to use the virtual tools available, visit www.hcps-boundary.org/.