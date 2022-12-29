Kings Point spirit shines in holiday parade and decorating contest

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Maybe it’s the fact that Kings Point has never had a golf cart parade—or maybe the hefty prizes had an impact on participation. Residents were clearly keen on the idea; 43 residents entered the contest. On December 17 they gathered by the North Clubhouse to be judged by Chris Robinson, Dave Wetmore and John Moore. As they rolled through the neighborhood on a three-mile course, residents, impressed by the creativity and holiday spirit, cheered them on.

The three-cart Polar Express entry awed the judges and won the $500 first place prize. It was created by a dozen close-knit residents: Dave/Patty McClure, Sylvia/John Gustafson, Bob/Elaine Varney, Mary Jane Oswald, Mary/Jim Shepherd, Winnie/Hank Massey, Barbara Harrison. Will they split the money? Nope—they are having a party!



The $200 for second place went to an impressive holiday sleigh of Donald and Trina Swartz.

Lynn Simmons and Melissa Schaffer won $200 for third place with their Charlie Brown theme. They had converted their cart into Snoopy’ s doghouse for the event.

In the community’s third house decorating contest, first place was a tie for 923 McDaniel (Yevoli) and 927 McDaniel (Galiszuski). The prize was $100, so each of the winners received that amount.

Kings Point is a Sun City Center gated community of 5,595 homes with nearly 10,000 residents. The parade and lighting contest were co-sponsored by the KP Master Association (Vesta) and the Condo Owners Association, the community’s oldest organizational entity. According to COA President Eileen Peco, this group focuses on providing auxiliary services (such as shredding) to residents and sponsoring special events.