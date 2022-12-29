Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach

By LOIS KINDLE

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose.

But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers.

While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free delivery anywhere in Apollo Beach and expanded her existing delivery area in South Shore.

It wasn’t easy to find a spot, given the current commercial-leasing climate. But Adams persisted and ended up in a much larger space than she previously had. But there was a catch.

Due to the Westshore Pizza fire several years ago, the 3,800-square-foot space had no roof, only walls. So, as you might expect, a major renovation was in order.

Adams raised more than $15,000 through a GoFundMe page, secured a lease, purchased new A/C units and with the help of “some amazing friends” moved in all her displays and coolers, built interior walls and scraped the floors. The plaza owner replaced the roof.

Since the store reopened Nov. 15, Adams has been back in action selling a wide variety of fruits and vegetables straight from area farmers markets and farms at amazingly low prices.

Apollo Beach resident Sarah Ludhorn attests.

“I enjoy shopping local, and I get so much more for my dollar here,” she said, filling her basket. “There’s everything I need, and so many unique items. I just love it.”

In addition to favorites like fresh citrus, corn, peppers and squash, peaches, string beans and potatoes, Adams carries lots of hard-to-find specialty items, including rambutan, kumquats and rhubarb; pink pineapples, purple asparagus and lychees; pineberries, gooseberries, passion fruit and more. She even has Ruskin tomatoes!

Adams also carries other grocery items, including local Amish cheeses, gourmet jams and jellies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, cheese curds, syrups and fry pies; Middle Eastern Turkish and potato breads; local eggs, honey and flan; Cuban Grounds expresso, bulk beans and rice; dried fruits, pastas and homemade noodles, raw and packaged nuts; and bagel chips. Customers will also find fresh-frozen Key West shrimp, Alaskan cod, Gulf grouper, lobster tails, whole red snapper and more.

She will soon re-add local, grass-fed, grass-finished beef.

“I also have every fresh herb you can imagine,” she said, “in both plant and herb form.”

Apollo Beach resident Witne Reed, who also likes supporting local business, was sad when Adams had to close her other location. But Reed immediately had her produce delivered, and now she’s back shopping in-person.

“I love it here,” the registered nurse said. “The vegetables and fruits are so fresh and seasonal. My kids enjoy finding the different things the store carries, and they’re eating more fruits and vegetables because of it.”

Adams plans to install a small, licensed kitchen in her large backroom area to process produce and provide families with quick, meal-ready foods, fruit cups, salads to go and more.

“This community got us here through its patronage and support,” Adams said. “I will always be grateful.”

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op is at 6024 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach. It’s in the corner of the Apollo Beach Shopping Plaza, between the K Bop Korean Restaurant and Apollo Beach Convenience Mart.

If you can’t make it to the store, you can order produce at www.cypresscreekproduce.com and have it delivered to your home. The cost is $4 for Apollo Beach deliveries and $6 elsewhere in South Shore.

For more information, call 252-258-0199.