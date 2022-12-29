Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

By LOIS KINDLE



Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed.

Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner

“Sandy was a big influence on me and a huge part of my community advocacy. She was a mentor. I loved her.

I learned so much from Sandy about being tactful and civil yet strong and courageous. She would say, ‘Just do the right thing and let the chips fall where they may.’

She so deeply and honestly cared about this community without any personal agenda. She was a trusted voice in southern Hillsborough County and Ruskin, and because of that, she was very influential.”

Dolores Coe, friend, artist, member of founding board, FCC

“Sandy so genuinely cared for people and for this place, its environment, history and future, and it always drove her.

Her genius was to bring people together to bring out their best in a way that generated common ideas, goals and possibility beyond difference. And she was a doer, putting in motion getting things done and inspiring others to join in. She was there to do the big things and the little things…and she did it with an upbeat sense of fun and adventure.

Liz Gutierrez, CEO, Enterprising Latinas

“We can’t think of anyone who upheld the values of compassion, commitment and giving back more than our friend and Ruskin neighbor, Sandy Council. She leaves a wonderful legacy of civic leadership and community service in Ruskin and the entire South Shore region.”

Debbie Caneen, president/South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging, close friend

“Sandy Council will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to spend so much time with her. She was kind, honest, trustworthy, giving, selfless, dedicated, loyal, nonjudgmental, patient and faithful.

She was my friend and mentor. She always made me want to be a better person.”

Melanie Davis, executive director, SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, community partner

“‘Miss Sandy’ was the heart of Ruskin.

If you knew anything about her, you knew how much she treasured everything about the community. She poured her heart and soul into its people and worked to protect the things that make Ruskin such a special place to live. Her smile lit up a room.

There will never be another like her.”

Polly Rothenbush, longtime, closest friend

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without her. She was so sweet and kind, a very, very private person. In all the years I’ve known her, I never heard her say anything bad about anyone.”

Sandy Murman, former Hillsborough County commissioner

Sandy was the heart and soul of Ruskin. She was the point person whenever any development occurred out of concern for the environment, new business or residents. She would share the history of Ruskin, so its residents would know their roots.

Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care of South Shore, community partner

“Sandy was a pillar of the community, a leader who was passionate about advancing the quality of life in her beloved Ruskin and the South Shore area, including the arts, culture, historical preservation, Ruskin redevelopment, mental health and access to resources. Her inspirational impact on others and gift of multiple legacies will live on for a long time to come.”

Karen Lanese, Community Foundation Tampa Bay South Shore Council

“Sandy was always one of those people who would volunteer and give so generously of her time. She was very thoughtful and diplomatic, but she got her point across. Her legacy is not only found in the things she accomplished but also in the way she did them.”

Frances Hereford, decades-long friend

“She’s left a huge hole in the community and path for many successful endeavors. She was a wonderful friend who would do anything you asked if it was within her power.”

Joe Zuniga, mentee and personal friend

“Sandy treated me like a second son, and she had a huge impact on my life. We were very close. She guided and mentored me, and I learned so much from her about giving back to the community. She will always be my homie.”

Chris Bredbenner, executive director, Firehouse Cultural Center

“Sandy was extremely engaged in the community and cared very much about Ruskin. She had a deep place in her heart for the Firehouse Cultural Center and WPHX 101.9. She was very generous of her time, talent and treasure with anything she was passionate about.”

Illeana Cintron, deputy director, Enterprising Latinas

“Sandy was the ultimate community advocate who absolutely believed in the power of people to make change happen. Her involvement in the arts, mental health and development, with children and so much more showed her commitment to the people of Ruskin and all of South Shore. She walked her talk.”

The Rev. Barry Rumsey, pastor, First Baptist Church of Ruskin

“Sandy was such a sweet and pleasant woman. She had the ability to smile naturally as she sang. Our congregation truly loved watching her sing.”

Bruce Marsh, friend, artist, member of founding board, FCC

“Sandy was a unique person. She was extremely committed to her beliefs in Christ but never pressed her belief on others.

She was open and friendly to all… Although she had a full time job, she always found time to meet or to volunteer for whatever needed to be done. She was selfless, always willing to help others.

She had a very rare collection of virtues. She was kind, tolerant, cheerful, never judgmental, selfless, and she brought so much energy to every task. She leaves a big, empty place in our community.”

Alex Council, grandson, actor

“Words can’t describe the love I hold in my heart for you, Gramma, so I’d like to say thank you.

Thank you for the laughs, the silly socks, the unconditional love…dragging me to art class, for showing me how to be proud of my roots and where I’m from…for sending me the silly Facebook videos, teaching me how to wrap a present… Thank you for everything. But especially thank you for allowing and teaching me to be myself. Thank you for never asking any questions other than, ‘Does it make you happy?’

…I love you, Gramma. Thanks for it all.”