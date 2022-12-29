It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council

By LOIS KINDLE

The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council.

She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.

Affectionately known as “The Heart of Ruskin,” “Grandma Ruskin,” “Ruskin Royalty” and “Miss Sandy,” Council devoted herself to three things: serving God through serving others; spending time with her beloved family and working tirelessly to improve the quality of life in Ruskin and, by extension, South Shore.

“Almost to a fault, she was all about Ruskin,” said Council’s son, Whit. “She was very proud of the community and passionate about her involvement. It brought her joy.”

Just take a look at some of her most notable initiatives:

Helped found and was president of the Ruskin Community Development Foundation.

Joined and was actively involved in the SouthShore Arts Council and GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club.

Became deeply involved in the founding of the Firehouse Cultural and Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning centers.

Made a passion of getting WPHX “The Phoenix,” 101.9 FM community radio station licensed and operating.

Actively engaged as a board member of and grant writer for the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging and helped start its community-based memory screening in partnership with the U.S.F. Byrd Institute.

Served as a member of the Community Foundation Tampa Bay South Shore Council.

Resurrected the Ruskin Tomato & Heritage Festival.

Ardently supported the Ruskin Memorial Cemetery as a volunteer, board member and officer.

Helped initiate, ardently supported and helped push through the Ruskin Community Plan in 2014.

Enlisted the University of South Florida Department of Architecture and Community Design to become involved in the Downtown Ruskin Redevelopment Plan.

Pushed for the restoration of Ruskin’s Marsh Creek and the boardwalk at Commongood Park.

Was responsible for the installation of Christmas decorations and American flags along U.S. 41 in Ruskin.

Owned The Ruskin Redneck Trading Co. and co-owned Sun City Center Homes.

Helped [with Anne Wade Davis] find the first parcel of land for Homes for Hillsborough, now known as the Florida Home Partnership, where its first affordable housing community was built.

Was a Ruskin/Apollo Beach Rotarian.

Helped [with Jan Platt] bring the South County Service Center to Ruskin.

Led a group in 2008 to establish the “Big Draw” in Ruskin and obtained funding for Ruskin’s community mural.

Supported the effort to bring Hillsborough Community College to South Shore.

“She was always the wizard behind the curtain,” said Anne Wade Davis, one of Sandy’s closest friends and business partner. “She was quiet and unassuming, yet she was a true force to be reckoned with. She connected the dots and brought the right people together.

“She loved Ruskin and was determined to keep its quaint, unique personality,” she said.

Dolores Coe, who served with Sandy on the Firehouse Cultural Center’s founding board, agreed.

“Sandy was the most remarkable and effective catalyst and connector of people and ideas I have ever met,” she said. “I used to tease her that she was the Johnny Appleseed of South Shore, going from one group and project to another, seeing the overlapping interests and needs and connecting people and ideas together.

“So many good projects and services, so many opportunities for individuals and the community actually got jump started through a word, a phone call or introduction from her,” Coe said.

On a personal note

Born April 9, 1944, in Jacksonville, where she was also raised, Sandy Jo Railsback graduated in May 1966 from Florida Southern College with a degree in elementary education and a minor in art. While a student there, she met Emmitt Council, a third-generation farmer from Ruskin.

Two days after her graduation, she married him, moved to Ruskin and was hired as a 1st-grade teacher at Ruskin Elementary School. She left in 1972, after her son Whit was born. Daughter Cody arrived three years later.

Of all the things Sandy Council accomplished over her lifetime, she was most proud of her children.

“She really loved her family,” said daughter-in-law Teri Kludt Council. “Her five grandsons (Alex and Jacob Council and Destin, Haven and Phoenix Hoffman) were her moon and stars.”

Despite her tremendous contributions and community service, Council was never one to seek the limelight or applause.

“I guess I have a servant’s heart,” Council told Tampa Bay Times reporter Kathy Straub in 2017. “I want to do these things and be involved because I can; I’m able. I feel like this is my purpose in life. I get just as much out of it as I put into it. This is just what I want to do.”

Council’s memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church of Ruskin, 820 College Ave. W. It will be preceded by a reception at 9 at the church and followed by an open-house celebration of life between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.