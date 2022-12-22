Riverview chamber’s leader resigns, CEO search begins

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new leader with the announced resignation of Tanya Doran, the organization’s long-standing top executive.

Pretty much a lifelong resident of Riverview and a graduate of East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Doran joined the chamber 14 years ago in December, becoming its executive director one month later. She’ll leave as the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, thanks to a title change the board enacted in 2019.

“Tanya worked herself into that role and expects nothing short of excellence from everyone on her team,” said Michael Broussard, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. “After COVID a lot has changed, and it’s been a tough three years. I feel like she deserves the break that she’s needing and that what she’s done for the chamber has been nothing short of amazing. It’s going to be a tough goal, trying to find her replacement.”

With talking points formulated and plans underway to put together a selection committee, Broussard said that in the search for candidates, “We’re going to reach out as well to several avenues, the Florida Chamber of Commerce being one and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce being another.”

In a search that has no boundaries, “We need to find the right person versus hurrying up and trying to fill the job quickly,” Broussard said. “We’re planning on taking our time and doing our due diligence.”

Broussard said that a job description will be forthcoming shortly and that “anyone interested locally in the job can reach out to the chamber as well.”

In her email resignation dated Dec. 16 and sent to chamber members, who are officially called chamber investors, Doran said she “appreciated the opportunity to serve this amazing organization” and that “after much consideration, I have decided to take a break.”

She noted that Broussard and board-chair elect Tammy See are set to steer the transition and that Debbie Kirkland, director of investor relations, will serve as the primary point of contact and oversee daily operations. Kirkland is a 10-year chamber veteran.

“We have a great community, and this chamber plays an important role,” Doran said, in her email message. “The success of this organization is made possible by individuals like you, and [I] encourage you to continue to support [the chamber].”

In an interview Dec. 19, Doran said the chamber’s success is a “team effort” and that she has “100 percent confidence they will find a tremendous leader to help this organization continue to grow and meet its mission.”

“I’ve been blessed,” Doran said. “This position has allowed me to grow and develop, personally and professionally, and I appreciate that opportunity. Seriously, I am taking a break, and I’m sure I’ll resurface someplace and somewhere, and I don’t know yet what that looks like.”

For sure, one of the toughest challenges in Doran’s chamber career, as it was for all local businesses, chamber investors and the community at large, was the trying years of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just the way the chamber was involved in helping businesses through that, everything from helping them get PPP loans to offering different training sessions on Zoom,” Broussard said. “There’s a lot of things we do differently, and the chamber was able to bend and do different things to stay relevant, and that took a lot of heart and time. It wears you out.”

Also taxing, Doran said, was the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009, and its impact on businesses and the housing market.

“Going through that helped us to understand the importance of being prepared for emergencies,” Doran said. “We were thinking maybe we would be facing a natural disaster, but it ended up being a pandemic.”

Making the difference in both instances, Doran said, is the people factor. “Simply stated, we are better working together,” Doran said.

While the future beckons with no set plans in place, one thing is certain for Doran, who said she will continue to be active in chamber and community events and to grandstand for the town she has called home since 1971, save for a short move to Tampa that lasted less than two years.

“Absolutely, I’ll be a community member here at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, 700 members strong and growing,” Doran said. “I believe in the organization, and I suspect really great things will come of it.”

Visit the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce online at www.RiverviewChamber.com/ or in person, at 6152 Delancey Station St., Riverview. Call 813-234-5944 or email info@RiverviewChamber.com/.