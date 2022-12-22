Mike Bardell has heart for community service

By LOIS KINDLE

He’s been the longest serving chief in the history of the Sun City Center Squad, and like everyone else in the organization, he doesn’t get paid.

“I’ve known him since he started with the squad in 2015,” said Robin Watt, longtime volunteer/emergency medical technician and outgoing assistant chief of communications. “Without a doubt, he has worked harder, done more and served longer than any of the 10 chiefs I’ve known over my 18 years on the squad.”

When joining the squad and receiving its required training, Bardell started as an emergency medical responder and ambulance driver. Within two years, he had been promoted to assistant captain, captain and then deputy chief under Robert Leonard. When Leonard resigned for health reasons during the summer of 2017, Bardell became chief and has been in the role ever since.

Since that time, he has overseen the remodeling of both squad buildings; focused on building a stronger relationship with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue; organized and/or worked with other community leaders to present a dozen annual symposiums on topics like fall prevention, diabetes and stroke, in addition to annual disaster preparedness planning; helped plan community wide health fairs; worked collaboratively with South Bay Hospital to administer more than 8,000 state-provided COVID tests on five different dates in the hospital parking lot during the pandemic; and more.

“By doing that amount of testing, we were able to quarantine the people who tested positive and cut down the transmission of COVID in the community,” Bardell said.

As a result of all that testing, the state authorized a total of 10,000 vaccinations be sent to the Community Association and Kings Point. Squad members helped administer 2,000 of them.

During the past three years, the emergency squad has replaced the chassis and lift mechanisms on all four of its ambulances, replaced two vans and changed out its gurneys.

The squad is currently in the process of putting up an LED board on its main building to use as a community bulletin board for recruiting and for event announcements, time, temperature and more.

Watt describes Bardell as accessible, empathetic, passionate about community safety, involved and totally dedicated. She’s not wrong.

“He’s always looking for ways we can improve the squad’s service to the community and build relationships with organizations and agencies, both inside and outside of Sun City Center,” Watt said. “He believes so much in what we do.”

Others in the community agree.

”Mike has a big heart for service and always puts others first,” said Sun City resident Debbie Caneen, director of admissions at Sun Towers and president of the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging. “He’s been instrumental in bringing community leaders together to provide educational health topics to our senior residents. Due to his drive to push things forward, I’m always excited to work on any committee. He’s ‘all in’ for others, and our community is blessed to have him.”

Vesta general manager Matt Permuth seconds Caneen’s comments.

“I’ve worked with Mike many times,” he said. “There is no one I know who has the best interest of Sun City Center in mind than him. He’s a phenomenal guy.”

Before he was chief

Bardell was born and raised in Aurora, Ill. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and given orders to go to Vietnam, but his unit was never moved out of Europe. He served 21 years in the military before going to work as an IRS agent for the U.S. Treasury, where he ran a special unit enforcing tax collection.

After retiring early from government service, he started a contract post office in New Port Richey and operated it for more than six years. He also bought and ran a gas station there and sold it after three years.

He retired from paid employment 15 years ago.

Bardell served as president of the Hillsborough County Veterans Council from 1994 to 1997, lobbied to bring the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to Tampa’s Veterans Memorial Park and raised funding to do so.

He and his wife, Shirley, moved to Sun City Center in 2012. They’ve been married 35 years.

“Like most people who retire here, I first thought, ‘I’m done,’ Bardell said. “But that lasted only four months.”

He served four years on the Kings Point Federation Board and has been president of the Oxford I COA for the past 10.

As mentioned previously, he joined the SCC Emergency Squad in 2015, following his wife, a former emergency room nurse, who became an EMR, EMT, medical officer and infectious disease officer over seven years.

In addition to his squad duties, Bardell is a member of the Florida Dept. of Health EMS Division’s Florida Council of Chiefs.

At 71, the chief feels he still has something to contribute to the community. He said every year he asks if he should continue to serve as its leader.

“I believe in this community and want to do what’s right for it,” he said. “I want the people who live here to have the best quality of life possible for as long as they can.

“I will stay on as long as the squad wants me and I have something to give,” he said, crediting the squad’s volunteers for their dedicated service and support. “They make me do the best job I can possibly do.”

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer, columnist and photographer for The Observer News. Contact her at lekindle@aol.com/.