Festival of Trees and Tradition adds sparkle to Kings Point Celebration of the Holidays

By PHYLLIS HODGES

For two weeks in December, Kings Point residents and guests have been perusing with awe a display of decorated holiday trees and wreaths in the North Clubhouse. The goal of this Festival of Trees and Tradition wasn’t merely to add holiday sparkle to the newly renovated clubhouse. Proceeds will benefit My Warrior’s Place, a retreat in Ruskin that provides a refuge for veterans; military service members; law enforcement officers; fire fighters; and Blue Star, Silver Star & Gold Star families.

According to Festival Committee Chair Sue Martucci, the project yielded a donation of about $5,400 for MWP from the 25 trees and 18 wreaths donated by individuals and groups. This was the second year for the festival; in 2021, the project generated $3,220, which also went to My Warrior’s Place. The festival is the brainchild of Sue and her husband Angelo, who moved to Kings Point in 2019 from Connecticut. When they proposed it to the KP management teams, they received a thumbs up for a holiday event to exhibit the community’s creativity and generosity.

Martucci said she appreciated the festival committee’s support in selecting My Warrior’s Place as the recipient as she and Angelo have a special place in their hearts for the military. (Their daughter is a veteran with 20 years of service.) “We want to help a very special lady who has dedicated her life to building a very wonderful place in honor of her late son who served and gave his life in military service to our country.” She was referring to Kelly Kowall, MWP president and founder, who said, “We are so grateful for community support that enables us to help our American heroes. We have no deep pockets or government funding to support our programs, so donations like this enable us to do what we do.”

The Festival of Trees and Tradition was concluded at Kings Point’s December 12 Celebration of the Holidays sponsored by the KP leadership teams. Hundreds of KP residents and guests welcomed the opportunity to bid on the trees and wreaths, shop from club displays and buy raffle tickets for high-dollar prizes. The festive evening included holiday songs by the Riverview High School Victorian Carolers. In the Veterans Theatre, Vesta, KP’s management company, made delectable treats available. The Mary Martha House in Ruskin will receive proceeds from the celebration event.