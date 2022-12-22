Breakfast in Santa’s Village a hit

About 70 children and their parents turned out Dec. 10 for the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club’s 2nd annual Breakfast in Santa’s Village.

“It was quite successful,” said Kat Sherwood, club president. “It’s a very unique event in that children were given all kinds of opportunities to play games and win toys, visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with family members. And it included a great gift basket raffle and silent auction.”

Sherwood said the event raised $3,000 for the club’s annual college/technical school scholarship fund for graduating seniors from East Bay and Lennard high schools.

Amanda Gary has taken her three children to the event for the past two years and to the club’s Breakfast with Santa the two years before that.

“The kids always have a blast,” she said. “They enjoy the entire event, including Santa and the games. The food was fantastic this year.”

Lois Kindle