Home News Breakfast in Santa’s Village a hit
News

Breakfast in Santa’s Village a hit

by theObserver

About 70 children and their parents turned out Dec. 10 for the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club’s 2nd annual Breakfast in Santa’s Village.
“It was quite successful,” said Kat Sherwood, club president. “It’s a very unique event in that children were given all kinds of opportunities to play games and win toys, visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with family members. And it included a great gift basket raffle and silent auction.”
Sherwood said the event raised $3,000 for the club’s annual college/technical school scholarship fund for graduating seniors from East Bay and Lennard high schools.

AMANDA GARY PHOTO
Amanda Gary, of Wimauma, brought her three children to Breakfast in Santa’s Village Dec. 10 at the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club. Pictured here with Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Larry and Carol Berman, they are, from left, Rayne Gary, Connie Magnolia Burns and Sonny Gary.

JASMINE BOSTIc PHOTO
This year’s Breakfast in Santa’s Village featured a variety of outdoor games, where children could earn Grinch bucks and redeem them for toys.

JASMINE BOSTIK PHOTO
Members of East Bay High School’s Sounds of Time sing a Christmas carol during Breakfast in Santa’s Village, a fundraiser for the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund.

AMANDA GARY PHOTO
Connie Magnolia Burns, 4, of Wimauma, proudly shows off her “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” face painting at the recent Breakfast in Santa’s Village event in Ruskin.

JASMINE BOSTIc PHOTO
Breakfast in Santa’s Village organizer Cheryl DeLeon, left, and face painter Wendy Foss take a quick break before the start of the Dec. 10 fundraising event at the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club.

Amanda Gary has taken her three children to the event for the past two years and to the club’s Breakfast with Santa the two years before that.
“The kids always have a blast,” she said. “They enjoy the entire event, including Santa and the games. The food was fantastic this year.”
Lois Kindle

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Firehouse Cultural Center takes arts and cultural events...

Festival of Trees and Tradition adds sparkle to...

Mike Bardell has heart for community service

Riverview chamber’s leader resigns, CEO search begins

ECHO’s growth explosive as tough times hit on...

Masonic Park & Youth Camp to feature million-plus...

Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities

South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce moving

Company offers all-inclusive services by trained veterinary professionals

Riverview High performers give testament to the arts...

Follow by Email
Facebook