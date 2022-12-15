South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce moving

By LOIS KINDLE

As far back as most folks in the community can recall, the chamber office in Sun City Center has been at 1651 Sun City Plaza. But now, in a sign of the times, its home is moving to a newer location in the South Bay Medical Arts Building, 4051 Upper Creek Drive, Suite 100, Sun City Center.

It’s just off State Road 674 to the immediate west of HCA South Shore Hospital. As you turn left from Upper Creek Drive into the Medical Arts Building parking lot, simply go past its main entrance, drive all the way to the end of the building, turn left, and you’ll see the chamber’s office door on the left. There’s plenty of visitor parking.

In January 2020, when the chamber building was sold to Club Car of Sun City, its new owners leased back a smaller footprint to the chamber for three years.

“I’m so thankful we were given those three years and for the hospitality we’ve been shown,” said Lynne Conlan, the South Hillsborough Chamber’s executive director. “Now that our lease is up, we’ll be moving on.”

“It was good to have the chamber as neighbors, and we’re sad to see it go,” said Club Car of Sun City general manager Gordon Dimmock. “We’re going to do short term rentals, and, eventually, remodel and move into the space.”

The week of Dec. 26, the chamber will be moving, so the office will be closed to the public.

“After the first of the year, we invite everyone to come see us at our new location,” Conlan said. “We’ll still be serving our members; providing residents low-cost faxing and copying, referrals and directions; hosting events; and helping out the community in any way we can.”

As part of the move, the chamber will be downsizing and selling some of its office furniture and accessories. If interested, stop by the office now through Dec. 23 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays to take a look. All purchases must be moved by their buyers. For more information, call 813-634-5111.

“The only thing constant in life is change,” said longtime chamber member, former board member and Ambassador Committee chairwoman Connie Lesko. “We’re starting the new year in a new location, but our mission remains the same.”