Obituaries for the week of December 15, 2022

Ann M. Saas

Ann M. Saas, 93, of Sun City Center, Fla., died peacefully on Nov. 21, 2022. Ann was born to Amos and Marie Luckhaupt on Aug. 24, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio. She married Fred C. Saas, her high school sweetheart, in May 1949 and had eight loving children before retiring to Bonita Springs, Fla., in 1990.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Saas; her firstborn son, Fred L. Saas; and her sister, Marge Cappellino. She is survived by her son’s wife, Janet Saas; William (Anne) Saas; James (Chris) Saas; Robert (Diana) Saas; Karen (Jerry) Chambers; Luanne (John) Stark; John (Jenny) Saas; Renee (Charlton) Hammond; as well as 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Donald Luckhaupt and Raymond Luckhaupt.

One of Ann’s most endearing traits was her ability to genuinely love and care about everyone she met. She was always thinking about others, treated everyone with respect and exhibited those qualities right up through her final days. Even more important was her strong commitment to her faith, a spiritual compass that guided her every action. In addition to being the matriarch of a loving family, Ann was famous for her cross stitch artwork, a hobby that she developed after she retired to Florida. She was equally famous for her Sunday dinners, which were second to none.

Funeral Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 414 E N Broadway St., Columbus, OH 43214, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/.

John Paul Prinz

On Nov. 24, 2022, John Paul Prinz took his final breath, surrounded by his loved ones. The sun rose and the world welcomed John on May 13, 1968, a day the world became a little brighter. Though he struggled through illness, he is finally at peace.

John was a loving husband, father and son and brought joy and conversation to the people around him. He is survived by his wife, Kim Prinz; son, John W. Prinz; parents, Rudy and Carole Prinz; as well as his sisters, Peggy (Bill) Wiery and Paige (Kevin) Mcclurg. John will be forever loved and forever remembered.

No services will take place; however, we do appreciate your love and support during these difficult times.

Naida L. La Rosa

Naida L. (Janes) La Rosa, 81, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Aston Gardens memory care center. She was the loving wife of Robert A. La Rosa for 61 years

Born Sept. 13, 1941, in Brockton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late H. Leroy Janes and Laura (Clark) Janes.

Naida was born and raised in Brockton and a graduate of Brockton High School in the class of 1959. She was a proud Methodist and participated in all the church choirs that she attended. Naida was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife, often doing exceptional things for her family and friends and noted for sending to all family and extended family and friends the many Hallmark cards she sent stuffed with confetti for all those special occasions of their lives.

Naida was the sister of the late Edna B. Janes and Edith Patricia Martin.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Seminole, Fla., and her four children, Bud La Rosa of Salem, Mass.; Jon La Rosa of Lakewood, Fla.; Terry Champion of Winthrop, Mass.; and Deana Stevens of Lakeville, Mass. She leaves 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her nephews, George, Gerald and Glenn Martin, all from Massachusetts; and all their beautiful children.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Sun City Center Funeral Home in Sun City Center, Fla.

Gloria Ann Marlow

Gloria Ann Marlow, 90, of Dalton, passed away December 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Manhattan, NY on July 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Connor.

She was educated in NYC schools.

Gloria married Fred V. Marlow on Oct. 13, 1952. He predeceased her on July 24, 2015.

Mrs. Marlow had been a sales manager at the Hilton in Pittsfield, retiring in 1995. After retirement, Gloria and Fred moved to Sun City Center, Fla., where they enjoyed making new friends and exploring all Florida had to offer.

She was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and enjoyed the arts, her flowers and most of all spending time with her family.

There are no words that describe the wonderful wife, mother, grandparent and friend that was our mother.

Gloria spread joy wherever she went, she had a smile that could light up a room and a kind word for everyone.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeri A. Kubicki and husband Michael of Dalton, and Ellen Marlow-Ambrosino and husband Timothy of Pittsfield; sons, Michael A. Marlow of Lake Wales, Fla. and Matthew F. Marlow of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, David Kubicki and wife Michele, Stephen Kubicki and wife Jessica, Eric Ambrosino and Aaron Ambrosino; as well as six great-grandchildren and her cousin, Kathleen Pfeiffer.

Funeral notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dery Funeral Home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Moffett Cancer Center, Tampa, Fla. or to any animal shelter of your choice in care of the funeral home.