Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that.

Included in the parade were Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hillsborough County dignitaries/Sheriff’s Department and the SCC Emergency Squad. The SCC Radio Club, SCC Security Patrol and CERT (Community Emergency Reaction Team) were also on hand to help with registration, communications and traffic control.

After completing the parade route—LaJolla to El Rancho to Ojai to Cherry Hills—the carts gathered on the Community Association Central Campus for a welcome by President Bob Sullivan and Parade Chair Jim Collins. Collins showered appreciation on the parade committee, the three judges from Boggs Jewelry (Jo Boggs), Jack’s Shack (Troy Milquist) and Woodie’s Wash Shack (Cornell Turner)—and others who contributed to the parade’s success, including kudos to Vern Hendricks at Sun Radio for increasing community awareness. Adding to the day’s fun, Collins led a holiday group sing, and Milquist and Turner threw tee shirts from their businesses to the crowd.

Highlighting the day was announcement of best decorated cart winners. The First-Place trophy winners in each of the three categories were Individuals—David, Nicki, and Barbara Phillips and Rosemary Eddy (Griswolds van); Groups—SCC Swim Dancers (medieval theme); Business—Lifeline (Florida Santa/holiday décor). Second and third place winners received $100 and $50 gift cards. Every cart was also entered into a raffle for two $50 gift cards and six CA Entertainment Series show tickets.

The SCC Security Patrol brought the cart being raffled in this year’s fundraiser and was selling tickets at a brisk pace. According to Dana Schroeder, SCC Security Patrol director, last year’s raffle netted about $10,000, and they are on track for that this year.

A video of the parade is being prepared by Bill Hodges to be displayed on You Tube and in the CA Atrium Building. It will also be posted on Facebook (Friends of Sun City Center page).