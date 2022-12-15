Home News Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities
News

Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities

by theObserver

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that.
Included in the parade were Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hillsborough County dignitaries/Sheriff’s Department and the SCC Emergency Squad. The SCC Radio Club, SCC Security Patrol and CERT (Community Emergency Reaction Team) were also on hand to help with registration, communications and traffic control.

Chris Moen buys raffle tickets for a new golf cart. This is a major fundraiser for the SCC Security Patrol. (L to R) Donna Dickinson, Dana Schroeder, Barb Danielson

Jim Collins, parade committee chair, led a group sing assisted by bellringer Aurora, Santa Claus (Steve Repaal) and Mrs. Claus (Diane Repaal).

Michael Blaine, aka Clark Griswold, said his goal was to “add some fun” …and he did. He brought Yoli Vegas along to provide a dash of glamour.

Enroute, the Griswolds (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie) stopped in SCC and scored First Place in the Individual category. Onboard were David, Nicki and Barbara Phillips and Rosemary Eddy.

Elysa Hendricks brought her miniature carts to the parade. She donated one to newly elected Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen for a display of crafts from residents in his district

After completing the parade route—LaJolla to El Rancho to Ojai to Cherry Hills—the carts gathered on the Community Association Central Campus for a welcome by President Bob Sullivan and Parade Chair Jim Collins. Collins showered appreciation on the parade committee, the three judges from Boggs Jewelry (Jo Boggs), Jack’s Shack (Troy Milquist) and Woodie’s Wash Shack (Cornell Turner)—and others who contributed to the parade’s success, including kudos to Vern Hendricks at Sun Radio for increasing community awareness. Adding to the day’s fun, Collins led a holiday group sing, and Milquist and Turner threw tee shirts from their businesses to the crowd.

Bill Cox is seen here in the Lifeline’s festive entry, which came out on top in the Business category.

Highlighting the day was announcement of best decorated cart winners. The First-Place trophy winners in each of the three categories were Individuals—David, Nicki, and Barbara Phillips and Rosemary Eddy (Griswolds van); Groups—SCC Swim Dancers (medieval theme); Business—Lifeline (Florida Santa/holiday décor). Second and third place winners received $100 and $50 gift cards. Every cart was also entered into a raffle for two $50 gift cards and six CA Entertainment Series show tickets.

PHOTOS BY MADLYN BLOM AND PHYLLIS HODGES
Dorothy and Jon Blanchard drove The SCC Swim Dancers’ medieval theme, complete with dragon, which won first in the Group category.

The SCC Security Patrol brought the cart being raffled in this year’s fundraiser and was selling tickets at a brisk pace. According to Dana Schroeder, SCC Security Patrol director, last year’s raffle netted about $10,000, and they are on track for that this year.
A video of the parade is being prepared by Bill Hodges to be displayed on You Tube and in the CA Atrium Building. It will also be posted on Facebook (Friends of Sun City Center page).

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Masonic Park & Youth Camp to feature million-plus...

South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce moving

Company offers all-inclusive services by trained veterinary professionals

Riverview High performers give testament to the arts...

Girls of the World to celebrate Holiday Giving...

Riverview Woman’s Club adds honorary mayor’s race to...

C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair a huge success

Operation Medicine Cabinet collects big haul

Janet Wisner Burton presented with the Albert Nelson...

Concert tickets selling fast, get them now

Follow by Email
Facebook