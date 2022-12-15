Company offers all-inclusive services by trained veterinary professionals

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’ve ever had a pet with special needs or medical issues, you know how hard it is to travel with them or leave them in the care of someone else. Many of us simply choose not to go.

Professional Pets Florida can help.

Based in Hillsborough County, the company provides exceptional, qualified care for dogs and cats, exotic pets, birds and even farm animals while you’re away for any reason. Its primary service area includes all South Shore communities – Riverview, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Balm, Ruskin, Sun City Center and Wimauma – also serving Brandon and other areas of eastern Hillsborough.

What makes this company different is its team of caregivers, all professionals with extensive experience in the fields of veterinary medicine and animal care. Each is Red Cross-trained in first aid for pets and CPR, gets background checked annually, is fear-free certified and stays up to date on education through the National Association of Veterinary Technicians.

“I couldn’t find anyone qualified to care for my own animals with special needs,” said owner Lauri Partanio, who has four large breed dogs with issues like joint problems or separation anxiety.

So she founded her own company in 2019. Given her background in veterinary medicine and animal welfare, Professional Pets Florida reflects her belief that every animal should be treated with safety, dedication, patience and compassion.

“So I built a team of people to provide pet sitting and other services who are overqualified for the job,” Partanio said. “Some of our staff have special-needs pets of their own.”

Professional Pets Florida specializes in the care of pets with anxiety, special needs or medical needs and senior pets, but that doesn’t exclude others.

Services include overnight-sleepover pet sitting from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., including a complimentary pop-in lunch visit from 12 to 2 p.m. The administration of oral or injectable medications is provided, if needed.

The sleepover visit also includes the watering of plants, mail services, retrieval of trash bins and more, as requested. The cost is $130 per night and includes all pets in the household.

Daily pop-in visits involve having a Professional Pets Florida team member visit your residence at requested time or times for potty breaks, feeding and personalized play time for either 30 or 60 minutes. Again pricing includes all pets. The cost is $28 for a 30-minute visit or $48 for 60 minutes.

Other services include dog walking, adventure afternoons at Alafia River State Park, wedding or party pet attendants, exotic pop-in visits or USDA- certified transport, including local pet taxi services, flight nanny services and long distance pet relocation. Visit www.professionalpets.net for further details and pricing.

Ten percent of all profits go to area animal-related, nonprofit organizations, like Kittie Corral, Community Pet Project and Raining Cats and Dogs. The company also provides a discount to people who adopt or foster pets from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

“Every one of us has a passion for seniors, animals with disabilities and animal welfare,” Partanio said. “Like senior humans, senior pets are seen as a burden by some and get tossed to the side. Our clients are the best people ever. They care deeply for their animals and are willing to do whatever is needed when it comes to their care.

Partanio is looking to change the world’s perspective on pet sitting and why choosing to go with private, qualified professionals reduces the risk of potential loss or harm of your pet.

“It all starts with letting people know it’s possible for them to travel when they have senior/special needs animals, because their pets will be in the most qualified hands,” she said.

For more information, visit call (516) 880-5558, email professionalpetspetsitting@gmail.com or visit www.professionalpets.net and fill out the contact form.