Sumner Basketball tips off season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner Stingray basketball opened its season at Durant, a program that remains a thorn in the side of Sumner, with a 53-45 loss. The ‘Rays bounced back with a decisive 68-24 home opener victory over rival East Bay as the Indians program continues a rebuild under Head Coach Marcus Ludwig.

The Sumner basketball program opens its third season under Head Coach Jamie Turner, and as written in last week’s preview, looks to make an even deeper run in the playoffs as it returns a number of dynamic players and adds some new blood to the roster. The Stingrays opened on the road at Durant, a program that has been difficult for Sumner athletics to crack. The teams played to a near even first half, with Sumner down by only 2 points to the Cougars. Durant opened a 7-point lead in the third quarter. The Stingrays played a competitive fourth quarter, but again Sumner fell short to a Durant team.

The Stingrays didn’t allow the loss to Durant to linger and came out to a roaring start vs. South Shore rival East Bay. Sumner scored the first 20 points before the Indians erased the scoreboard zero, replacing it with a “1,” courtesy of a free-throw score. The first quarter came to an end with Sumner up 25-4. The Indians showed some life in the second quarter and offered a little resistance to the Stingrays but still ended up losing the quarter 18-10. Sumner finished the game with a 25-10 advantage to post the 44-point win. The Rays were paced by senior Israel Vargas with 19 points, sophomore Caleb Williams with 17 and senior Josiah Harding adding in another 13.

The Stingrays have a full week coming up, playing Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Lennard and returning home for games vs. Freedom on Wed., Dec. 7, and currently undefeated Newsome on Fri., Dec. 9. All games have 6:30 p.m. start times.