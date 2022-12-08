Riverview Woman’s Club adds honorary mayor’s race to its scholarship, holiday dinner events

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The annual race for Riverview honorary mayor is back on, but now it’s in the hands of the Riverview Woman’s Club, whose members stepped up when the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce opted to stop running the race.

The 2023 mayor’s race application deadline is Jan. 15, with fundraising set to begin Feb. 1. The one-month race concludes 8 a.m. March 1, with the results to be announced March 2.

As before, the race goes to the candidate who raises the most money for the candidate’s designated nonprofits, with the intent to promote community spirit while bringing support and awareness to local community charities.

That’s the word from members of the Riverview Woman’s Club, founded in 2012 by Donna Fore and Jeanne Burkeson.

In its 10th anniversary year, the club raised money to gift $1,000 scholarships to 10 area high school graduates, including one scholarship funded privately by a club member. Typically, the club gives five scholarships annually, and the application period for 2023 award recipients is set to open shortly.

That’s the word from Fore, who in an interview promoted as well the club’s annual holiday dinner, which this year is scheduled for Dec. 14 at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. Tickets are $45 per person for buffet dining, cash bar, holiday music and raffle drawings, including a 50-50 raffle.

“It’s a holiday party that supports the Riverview Woman’s Club and its foundation, which awards scholarships annually,” Fore said. “It a child wants to continue their education after high school, we want to help. We also offer, if a company wants to donate a scholarship in their name, to find a worthy recipient.”

As for the mayor’s race, Fore made it clear that to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest, “no one in the woman’s club is going to be running for honorary mayor, and we’re not going to get any of the proceeds.”

Indeed, “we’ll support the race, we’ll push it, we’ll advertise for it, but more or less it’s for recognition,” Fore said. “It’s getting our name out there and helping to support the community in the process.”

To be eligible to run for the honorary mayor’s race, a candidate must live, work or volunteer in the Greater Riverview area and be at least 21 years of age. Designated charities must be federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits and have one of three designated ties to Riverview. They must have an office in Riverview, documented service to the Riverview community or membership drawn primarily from Riverview residents. Each candidate can designate no more than three benefiting charities.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, and with its new responsibilities, Fore said she is pleased with how the Riverview Womans Club has grown. She and Burkeson remain active members.

“I’m excited for how far the club has come,” Fore said. “We had changed it from a regular woman’s club to a club that works hard for the community. What I really love about it today is that we’re attracting a lot of younger women, and we’ve been inviting men to join as well.”

The club meets the third Wednesday of the month at various locations.

For more on the club, mayor’s race, holiday dinner tickets and scholarship particulars, visit www.RiverviewWomansClub.org/.