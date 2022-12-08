Home News Operation Medicine Cabinet collects big haul
News

Operation Medicine Cabinet collects big haul

by theObserver

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Home Instead Senior Care Brandon sponsored Operation Medicine Cabinet Dec. 2 at Community Hall and Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center. The effort took in just under 1,000 pounds of unwanted, expired or unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter meds for both people and pets. Thirty-three boxes were taken into custody by the HCSO to be stored for a short period of time at the District 2 office and then incinerated in Tampa.
“It was a good day,” said HCSO Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. “I’m glad everybody turned up to dispose of their medications properly to keep them out of our landfill and waterways.”

Lois Kindle

Kristi Campbell, franchise owner of Home Instead Senior Care Brandon, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry partner twice a year to bring Operation Medicine Cabinet to the Sun City Center area community. Their effort is the only remaining operation of its kind in Hillsborough County.

Kristi Campbell, of Home Instead Senior Care Brandon, and HCSO Community Service Aide Shelby Hillman put boxes together for Operation Medicine Cabinet Dec. 2. The effort filled 33 boxes with almost 1,000 pounds of drugs, medications and supplements no longer needed, wanted or expired.

A woman hands a storage bag of loose pills to HCSO Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry at the Dec. 2 Operation Medicine Cabinet in Sun City Center.

An unidentified gentleman drops off a couple of containers of sharps at Community Hall during Operation Medicine Cabinet Dec. 2.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOs
A resident who just dropped off a bag of outdated medications thanks HCSO Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry for continuing to oversee Operation Medicine Cabinet for the Sun City Center Community.

 

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOs
A resident who just dropped off a bag of outdated medications thanks HCSO Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry for continuing to oversee Operation Medicine Cabinet for the Sun City Center Community.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Girls of the World to celebrate Holiday Giving...

Riverview Woman’s Club adds honorary mayor’s race to...

C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair a huge success

Janet Wisner Burton presented with the Albert Nelson...

Concert tickets selling fast, get them now

Community ties strong at Riverview’s 38th annual Alafia...

Tickets on sale now for Breakfast in Santa’s...

Offerings expand at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights...

Winthrop Pop-Up Market grows vendor base, seeks nonprofits...

Sheldon Barr leaving South Shore Hospital much improved

Follow by Email
Facebook