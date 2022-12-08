Operation Medicine Cabinet collects big haul

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Home Instead Senior Care Brandon sponsored Operation Medicine Cabinet Dec. 2 at Community Hall and Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center. The effort took in just under 1,000 pounds of unwanted, expired or unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter meds for both people and pets. Thirty-three boxes were taken into custody by the HCSO to be stored for a short period of time at the District 2 office and then incinerated in Tampa.

“It was a good day,” said HCSO Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. “I’m glad everybody turned up to dispose of their medications properly to keep them out of our landfill and waterways.”

Lois Kindle

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOs

A resident who just dropped off a bag of outdated medications thanks HCSO Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry for continuing to oversee Operation Medicine Cabinet for the Sun City Center Community.