Obituaries for the week of December 8, 2022

Naida L. La Rosa

Naida L. (Janes) La Rosa, 81, of Sun City Center, Fla. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Aston Gardens memory care center. She was the loving wife of Robert A. La Rosa for 61 years

Born Sept. 13, 1941, in Brockton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late H. Leroy Janes and Laura (Clark) Janes.

Naida was born and raised in Brockton and a graduate of Brockton High School in the class of 1959. She was a proud Methodist and participated in all the church choirs that she attended. Naida was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife, often doing exceptional things for her family and friends and noted for sending to all family and extended family and friends for the many Hallmark cards she sent stuffed with confetti for all those special occasions of their lives.

Naida was the sister of the late Edna B. Janes and Edith Patricia Martin.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Seminole, Fla. and her four children, Bud La Rosa of Salem, Mass., Jon La Rosa of Lakewood, Fla., Terry Champion of Winthrop, Mass. and Deana Stevens of Lakeville, Mass. She leaves 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her nephews, George, Gerald and Glenn Martin, all from Massachusetts; and all their beautiful children.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Sun City Center Funeral Home in Sun City Center, Fla.

James J. Hiller

James Joseph (Jim) Hiller passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, with Beverly (Bev), his wife of 53 years, by his side.

Jim was born in Detroit, Mich., on Dec. 16, 1944, the son of the late Melvin J. Hiller and Marjorie Marie Weston and grew up in Yale, Mich. He is preceded in death by his younger brother, Michael Hiller. Jim and Bev moved to Florida in 1998 and moved to Kings Point, Fla., in 2013.

Jim is survived by his two devoted daughters and their families, Kellie Hiller Kuhn (Tom Kuhn) and Sara Hiller Wallon (Randy Wallon) and seven grandchildren.

Jim worked as a life insurance agent and general manager for 52 years. He had a keen sense about people and was passionate about serving the needs of his clients. He was a dedicated and reliable employee of National Life and Accident Insurance Co., American General Life Insurance Co. and Gleaner Life Insurance Society.

Jim was an insatiable practical joker and loved to talk about the world travel he and Bev enjoyed. They traveled all over the world to places like Israel, Australia, Vanuatu, Singapore and Italy. Jim even sailed to Cuba with friends in 2006. Jim enjoyed scuba diving, golfing, sporting clays and was an advocate for second amendment rights.

Jim was a practicing Catholic and an avid volunteer. He served as a volunteer probation officer (Mich.), elected as precinct delegate of the Republican Party (Mich.), was president of the Kiwanis Club (Garden City, Mich.), volunteer ambulance driver (Sun City, Fla.), VP of the Bay Area Arbor (Sun City, Fla.) and was a past master of the Masonic Desota Lodge (FL).

A Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City, Fla., will be held on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to directly follow at the Kings Point North Club in the Waterside Room. Friends and family welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lifepath Hospice of Ruskin, Fla. Arrangement by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Helen Iannazzi

Helen Iannazzi passed away peacefully at the age of 103, on Dec. 1, 2022. She was born in Providence, R.I. on July 18, 1919. She worked many years for the Uncas Manufacturing company located in Providence, R.I.

Helen relocated to Sun City Center, Fla. in 2006 with her son Ronald and daughter-in-law Florence. She has traveled widely in her lifetime, including several trips to Italy to visit relatives, California and Hawaii.

She leaves her son, Ronald Iannazzi, and daughter-in-law Florence; her daughter, Janice Peek, and son-in-law Terry; grandchildren, David Iannazzi and Michael Iannazzi; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary A. Osler Farmanian

Mary A. Osler Farmanian (Fricker) “Mrs. O,” 83, died Friday, Nov. 25, at the North Austin Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Arman Farmanian.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Raymond F. and Agnes M. (Morgan) Fricker, she was a lifelong Providence resident before moving to Riverview, Fla., 32 years ago. Mrs. Osler-Farmanian worked as a bookkeeper for the former Armen’s Hardware Store and Saint Joseph’s Emergency Room in Providence before moving to Florida where she worked at South Bay Hospital and as a substitute teacher in Hillsborough County before retiring.

She leaves a daughter, Mary Jo ‘Joey’ Brown, and her husband, Calvin, of Coventry; a son, Richard Osler (Laurie), of Austin, Texas; two stepsons, Frank Farmanian (Rita), of Johnston, and Ty Farmanian, of Riverview, Fla.; three step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m. in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Calling hours were Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial is in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Condolences, please visit www.trainorfh.com/.

Dorothy J. Smiley

Dorothy, age 86, residing half the year in Sun City Center, Fla., and the other half of the year in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away at the Sun City Center Hospice House from her battle with cancer on Nov. 26, 2022.

She was born on July 25, 1936, in New Haven, Conn. She was the daughter to Milton and Olga Johnson (Roehl).

She met her soulmate, Talt (Ted) Smiley ,and was married on July 30, 1983, in London, Ohio. He preceded her in death in May 2014.

Dorothy graduated Cum Laude from Ohio University, Lancaster Campus, Lancaster, Ohio, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Dorothy was a great and dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She loved her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed golfing, sailing (anything to do with the water), quilting, sewing, baking, playing the piano.

Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Kim Shroyer (James Shroyer), Lisa Biller (Leon Biller) and Joel Hawley II (Sherry Hawley) and stepchildren, Michael Smiley (Judy Smiley), Mark Smiley, Shari Smiley Clark (Jeffrey Clark) and Timothy Smiley.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life in Columbus, Ohio, after the new year.