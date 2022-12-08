Community ties strong at Riverview’s 38th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

What goes around comes around for Meagan Scarberry, who at the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade on Dec. 3 at Riverview Civic Park reminisced about the times she would attend the event as a youngster.

As a recreation leader at the Gardenville Recreation Center in Gibsonton, Scarberry was at this year’s parade to assist with set-up, parking and other duties, the same park where every summer she helps run the Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Eco-Adventure Camp for students.

“I grew up here,” Scarberry said. “This is where we put our boat out and where we went fishing. I had that role model as a child, and now I’m being that role model for another camper, and that brings me joy. My heart belongs here.”

With its holiday appeal, the annual lighted boat parade has earned its spot in community lore since its founding in 1984. Since 2008 the Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview has hosted the parade, taking over the reins from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. The parade is run in collaboration with Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, which oversees the Riverview Park and Civic Center, at 11020 Park Drive. It has become a parade tradition to announce parade awards at River’s Edge Bar & Grill, at 6226 Ohio Ave. in Gibsonton.

Mainly, “this was all word of mouth,” Rotarian Jackie Fields said, at the parade Saturday night. “People know this parade is going to be here every year, they like it and they come find us. We do this to give back to the community.”

After a COVID hiatus, this year’s event featured a return of foods and drinks served inside the civic center, with chili-to-go available for a $5 donation and sponsored by Flying Locksmiths, owned by Rotarian Mike Broussard. Proceeds benefit Rotary charitable endeavors and Friends of the County Parks.

The popcorn table is where Braydan Guenther stood with his grandmother Deb Amlaw, a self-described “newbie” Rotarian who joined the club after volunteering to work at the club’s signature event, the annual Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview Crawfish Festival, held annually in the spring.

“This club literally is like my family,” Amlaw said. “Everybody stands together. If one of the branches is broken all of the branches come together to make it better.”

Outside, parade judge Tanya Doran, an East Bay High graduate and the chief executive officer of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, joined fellow judge Sara Battaglia, owner of Dancing 4 a Difference and this year’s Miss Riverview. With them was the third judge, Kisha Perry, recreation program supervisor at Gardenville Park in Riverview.

“I’m a park kid,” said Perry, who as a youngster attended Nuccio Recreation Center, where years later she started her career with Hillsborough County as a park supervisor. “It’s infectious,” Perry said, about events like the lighted boat parade. “We’ve got to spread the love.”

Dressed in holiday garb, Rotarian and veterinarian Kimberly Tyson, owner of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Riverview, said she has attended at least 13 Alafia lighted boat parades.

“That’s the best part, being able to put this parade on for the community and to showcase what Riverview is all about,” Tyson said. “Riverview’s about fun, community and service to our community.”

Battaglia agreed. “I love my community,” she said, “and this parade is another way I can contribute something back to my community.”

Walking along the waterfront as the lighted parade made its way up the Alafia River, it was easy to hear the enthusiastic sentiments of Jeanne Bush, the event emcee with microphone in hand. “Thank you for bringing all the boats out there and making everybody so happy,” Bush said. “That’s what I’m talking about; show the love!”

“There have been 38 years of parades, and I’ve been here for most of those years, so I can say this, this is a great time,” Bush said, in a post-parade interview. “The boats are fabulous, and next year it will be even larger.”

The Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview meets for lunch Mondays at noon at Gasparilla Pizzeria and Growers, at 1028 East Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more on the club, lighted boat parade winners and the upcoming crawfish festival, visit Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview at www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org/ or call 813-267-0107.