Home News C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair a huge success
News

C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair a huge success

by theObserver

Last Saturday’s C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair at Southshore Falls in Apollo Beach brought in more than $21,000 for the Ruskin no-kill animal shelter. By all accounts this was its most successful fundraiser ever.
“More than 300 people came to shop, donate and bid on some fabulous raffle and auction items donated by area businesses,” said Cheri Schumacher, who co-chaired the event’s committee with Sue Oland, both active shelter volunteers. “We were pleased our vendors reported they had a good day, and we were grateful for their participation. It was all about raising money for the day-to-day costs of operating the shelter.”
C.A.R.E. President Joann With agreed.
“Everything we did was successful,” she said. “As people were leaving, they stopped by to thank us for a great event and how much they enjoyed it. We’ll definitely be back next year.”
Lois Kindle

Valrico resident Dawn Ferrell, standing, waits as a potential buyer checks out a bandana for her dog at Ferrell’s Toastee Pups display at last Saturday’s C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair. The event featured 30 vendors.

The recent C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair raised more than $21,000 for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin, thanks in large part to the generous donations of local and Tampa Bay area businesses for the event’s raffle drawings and silent auction.

These colorful handmade bow ties and bandanas for dogs and cats were displayed and sold at the C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair by their maker, Cookie Sheenan, of Southshore Falls.

Terri Nosbisch, of Riverview, talks with a woman interested in purchasing some of her snap charms and jewels at the Morning Sun Treasure & Jewels table during the C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair.

At the recent C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair, Kathy Lane, left, of Little Harbor, chats with volunteers Valerie Gonska and Debbi Pouliot about joining them as a volunteer at the Ruskin no-kill shelter.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Apollo Beach resident Julie Bishop peruses the colorful glass art of C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair vendor Pam Ross, of Andulacia. The fundraising event took place Dec. 3 at Southshore Falls in Apollo Beach.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Girls of the World to celebrate Holiday Giving...

Riverview Woman’s Club adds honorary mayor’s race to...

Operation Medicine Cabinet collects big haul

Janet Wisner Burton presented with the Albert Nelson...

Concert tickets selling fast, get them now

Community ties strong at Riverview’s 38th annual Alafia...

Tickets on sale now for Breakfast in Santa’s...

Offerings expand at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights...

Winthrop Pop-Up Market grows vendor base, seeks nonprofits...

Sheldon Barr leaving South Shore Hospital much improved

Follow by Email
Facebook