C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair a huge success

Last Saturday’s C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair at Southshore Falls in Apollo Beach brought in more than $21,000 for the Ruskin no-kill animal shelter. By all accounts this was its most successful fundraiser ever.

“More than 300 people came to shop, donate and bid on some fabulous raffle and auction items donated by area businesses,” said Cheri Schumacher, who co-chaired the event’s committee with Sue Oland, both active shelter volunteers. “We were pleased our vendors reported they had a good day, and we were grateful for their participation. It was all about raising money for the day-to-day costs of operating the shelter.”

C.A.R.E. President Joann With agreed.

“Everything we did was successful,” she said. “As people were leaving, they stopped by to thank us for a great event and how much they enjoyed it. We’ll definitely be back next year.”

Lois Kindle