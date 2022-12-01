Home Obituaries Obituaries for the week of December 1, 2022
Obituaries

Obituaries for the week of December 1, 2022

by theObserver

Tirzo Peña

Tirzo “Frank” Peña, 64, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away Nov. 23, 2022.
He retired as a supervisor in roofing construction. He was preceded in death by his son, Tirzo “Frankie “Peña. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Julian; his daughter, Jacqueline (Alberto) Aguilar; his son, Adam Peña; and three grandchildren, Hermilio, Alberto and Angel Aguilar.
The family will be receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m. with service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

