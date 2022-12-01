Obituaries for the week of December 1, 2022

Tirzo Peña

Tirzo “Frank” Peña, 64, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away Nov. 23, 2022.

He retired as a supervisor in roofing construction. He was preceded in death by his son, Tirzo “Frankie “Peña. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Julian; his daughter, Jacqueline (Alberto) Aguilar; his son, Adam Peña; and three grandchildren, Hermilio, Alberto and Angel Aguilar.

The family will be receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m. with service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.