Obituaries for the week of November 24, 2022

Dolores E. Miller

Dolores E. “Dee” Miller, 92, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed Nov. 12, 2022. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., she was an avid reader, a cancer fighter and the true definition of class.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jud Hayes of Wimauma; son, Jeffrey Miller of St. Petersburg; and “Nan” to two granddaughters, three grandsons and a great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James Miller, and son, David Miller.

Her love, devotion, kindness and pure joy for life will be remembered. She will be deeply missed, but the times shared will be cherished and everlasting. A Celebration of Life is planned for Nov. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., with a life blessing at 6 p.m., at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573 (suncitycenterfuneralhome.com). Remembrance considers can be made in the form of contributions to the Moffitt Cancer Center in her name.

John Y. Willis Sr.

On Nov. 18, 2022, John Y. Willis Sr., of Pine Mountain, Ga., crossed the threshold into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with his young son, Garth.

On April 3, 1932, he was born into a Florida pioneering family with ancestors who had preceded Florida statehood and was always proud of that heritage. His parents were Wilhelmina and Henry Y. Willis of Ruskin. Two sisters, Mary Alyce (deceased) and Beverly, completed the family.

Agriculture defined him from growing up with vegetable crops to his Agricultural Economics degree from the University of Florida. His own involvement in FFA (earning an American Farmer Degree) led to later sponsorship of FFA activities.

After graduating Wimauma High School, his days at the University of Florida spawned many wonderful memories. He loved being a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, serving as noble ruler and staying active as an alumus.

On June 16, 1961, he married Delores “Polly” Palecek. They built an interesting life together during their 61 years, which was enriched by the many young people who blessed them with their love.

John is lovingly remembered by his wife Polly; daughter-in-law and son, Karlia and John Y; grandchildren, Wesley (Taylor), Luci (Joseph), Patricia and Evan; plus his sister, Beverly; and nieces and nephews.

An open house will be held at the family home at 103 King Ave. in Pine Mountain from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Boy Scout Troop 40 (P.O.Box 277 Pine Mountain) or help a child at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Bonnie Grimsley

Bonnie Grimsley, a resident of Wimauma Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. She was 90 years old and was born in Ely, Nevada, to William and Leona Brown.

She was raised on her father’s ranch in Las Vegas, Nev., and graduated from Las Vegas High School. She married J.W. Grimsley from Tallahassee, Fla., who proceeded her in death in 2014. She was also proceeded in death by her youngest daughter, Susan E. Kelly, in 2019. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Lona Burdoin of SCC, Fla.; a grandson, Jay Burdoin of Brandon, Fla.; her brother, Patrick Brown, in Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by her friends and family. Bonnie led a good and busy life and was loved by all who knew her.

Barbara Hester Elsberry

Aug. 14, 1942 – Nov. 16, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Barbara (Betty) Hester Elsberry, 80, Ruskin, Fla. She was born to Jesse and Elizabeth Hester of Lithia, Fla.

She is survived by daughters, Eva Elsberry, Lithia, and Ashley Rosner, Tampa; sons, Kevin Taylor, Balm, Keith Taylor, Ruskin; and a brother, John Hester, Ruskin.

Betty had an active life as a founding member of the ladies “Charlotte de Berry Gasparilla Krewe” and “The Hens,” a ladies friendship group. On many occasions she provided support and loving care to family members and many friends and will be very much missed.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at the Elsberry home, Dec. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions to Sun City Center Life Path Hospice, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated.