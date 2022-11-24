CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

I just want to take this time to wish you all a very safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday. For those of you flying out of town to visit friends and family, I wish you safe travels. I’m hoping none of you are flying into the Buffalo, New York, area. Six feet of snow is not on most people’s bucket list of holiday expectations, unless you are an Olympic skier. And for those of you traveling by air, remember loaded handguns in your carryon are frowned upon. Nationwide, TSA officers confiscated 5,972 firearms at security checkpoints in 2021. Approximately 86 percent of these were loaded. Think about it. If you are visiting friends or family who are so scary that they prompt you to arrive packing, maybe you should reconsider your destination or your friends and family.

If you are fortunate enough not to have to do any cooking, please text me the address where you’ll be. Kitchens are not my favorite places. Tables, however, are. And I promise to help with the dishes. If you are going to be stuck in the kitchen yourself, be careful. I have spent too many holidays at the ER, although for some reason Easter is usually my most dangerous cooking holiday. Knives and fires are always my most dreaded foes. Learn from my mistakes, and just be careful.

And remember, stretchy pants are your friends this week. We all know the “old” saying: leftovers are for quitters.

Take some time to think about what you are grateful for. It may be your friends or family or something else. That depends on your friends and family, I suppose. For me, this year, I am thankful that our Chamber Golf Classic last week was such a success. I want to thank our sponsors, those who donated raffle prizes, our golfers and an amazing group of volunteers who ran around behind the scenes to make sure everyone had a good time while fundraising “fore” the chamber.

And to our chamber members, I’m so thankful I have gotten the chance to meet and work with you throughout the year. You all inspire me with the generosity of your time and knowledge of how to navigate the business landscape. Keep up the great work and take a break to enjoy your holiday!

Before going into what to be thankful for, there’s one big reason to express your thanks: it’s good for you. Counting your blessings isn’t just a platitude. Studies have shown regular expressions of gratitude can decrease blood pressure, reduce anxiety and depression, and even help you sleep better.

