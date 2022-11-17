Obituaries for the week of November 17, 2022

Nicasia Schoen

Nicasia “Casey” Barracato Arcidiacono Piliero Schoen was born Jan. 28, 1936, and joined our Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2021. She had one son, Michael Arcidiacono who was married to James Green. She also leaves behind her sister, Angie Kubis, and two nieces, Julia Kubis and Valerie Kubis.

She was president of the Women’s Italian Club and was a woman of the moose for three and a half years.

She and Ernie Schoen loved Sun City Center and all the great people they met. They were volunteers with the SCC Security Patrol and became captains. They volunteered for Meals on Wheels and participated in Fun Fest activities. They moved into Aston Gardens Del Webb and were very happy there. They loved dancing at “Oldies but Goodies” parties, dinners and good times.

She loved to play cards, dominoes, bingo, bunka, etc. She left us with beautiful memories. A year has passed and she is missed by all who knew her!