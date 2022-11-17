Home News Hillsborough County Fair showcases Dairy Costume Ball flair
News

Hillsborough County Fair showcases Dairy Costume Ball flair

by theObserver

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

A fan favorite at the Hillsborough County Fair is the costume contests featuring students and the animals they show. This year was no different, with creative dress-ups featuring breeding sheep, rabbits and cows.
On Nov. 13, the last day of the 11-day fair, half of the Dairy Ball Costume Contest entrants hailed from south Hillsborough County. Judging in three categories ranked costumes according to Funniest, Most Original and most cost-effective, with the Penny Pincer designation.
Sharing the first-place ribbon for “Funniest” costume entry were Mallory Cloete of St. Stephen’s Catholic School in Riverview and Rebecca Holcomb, who attends Durant High in Plant City. Second and third place, respectively, went to Angela Palacios of Riverview High and Austin Boyd of Valrico Academy. Nevaeh Trujillo of Spoto High placed fourth.
“Most Original” entries included Colby

Kenslee Heinke of Southshore Charter Academy finishes 1st in the Penny Pincher category.

Ashley Lehnert of Riverview High finishes 4th in the Most Original category.

Nevaeh Trujillo of Spoto High finishes 4th in the Funniest category.

Anais Degnan of Riverview High finishes 2nd in the Most Original category.

Carter Kavalets of Spoto High finishes 2nd in the Penny Pincher category.

LINDA CHION KENNEY Photos
Angela Palacios of Riverview High finishes 2nd in the Funniest category.

Holcomb, of Turkey Creek Middle School, who placed first, followed by Anais Degnan of Riverview High, who placed second. In third and fourth places, respectively, were Olivia Owens of Lithia and Ashley Lehnert of Riverview High.
Rounding out the competition, in the “Penny Pincher” category, Kenslee Heinike of Southshore Charter Academy in Riverview placed first, followed by second-place finisher Carter Kavalets of Spoto High, and in third place, Klytie Turner of Plant City.
For more on this year’s fair, visit HillsboroughCountyFair.com/. The 2023 county fair is set to run Nov. 2-12 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, at 215 Sydney Washer Road. Call 813-737-FAIR for information.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

TJ Robinson goes from Riverview Shark to USF...

C.A.R.E Gift & Wine Fair to be a...

Veterans Day Ceremony an SCC tradition

CAHT to host dance and silent auction fundraiser

Community Cupboard desperately needs Thanks for Giving volunteers

Hundreds welcome return of SCC CA’s Hi, Neighbor!

Calvary Lutheran Church to open columbarium and sanctuary

Donate a new, unwrapped toy to brighten a...

Busciglio award recounts last dairy farm in Hillsborough...

Sign up now for Little Manatee River State...

Follow by Email
Facebook