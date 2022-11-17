Hillsborough County Fair showcases Dairy Costume Ball flair

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

A fan favorite at the Hillsborough County Fair is the costume contests featuring students and the animals they show. This year was no different, with creative dress-ups featuring breeding sheep, rabbits and cows.

On Nov. 13, the last day of the 11-day fair, half of the Dairy Ball Costume Contest entrants hailed from south Hillsborough County. Judging in three categories ranked costumes according to Funniest, Most Original and most cost-effective, with the Penny Pincer designation.

Sharing the first-place ribbon for “Funniest” costume entry were Mallory Cloete of St. Stephen’s Catholic School in Riverview and Rebecca Holcomb, who attends Durant High in Plant City. Second and third place, respectively, went to Angela Palacios of Riverview High and Austin Boyd of Valrico Academy. Nevaeh Trujillo of Spoto High placed fourth.

“Most Original” entries included Colby

Holcomb, of Turkey Creek Middle School, who placed first, followed by Anais Degnan of Riverview High, who placed second. In third and fourth places, respectively, were Olivia Owens of Lithia and Ashley Lehnert of Riverview High.

Rounding out the competition, in the “Penny Pincher” category, Kenslee Heinike of Southshore Charter Academy in Riverview placed first, followed by second-place finisher Carter Kavalets of Spoto High, and in third place, Klytie Turner of Plant City.

For more on this year’s fair, visit HillsboroughCountyFair.com/. The 2023 county fair is set to run Nov. 2-12 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, at 215 Sydney Washer Road. Call 813-737-FAIR for information.