Sign up now for Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt

By LOIS KINDLE

The 4th Annual Little Manatee River State Park Treasure Hunt is set for Nov. 19, and you’re invited to come hike, paddle or ride your way to some cool prizes.

The fun begins with registration and check in for hikers, riders and their horses at 8 a.m. at the park’s event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. The Canoe Outpost, 18001 U.S. 301 S., also opens at 8 a.m. for registration for paddlers and for launching their canoes or kayaks.

To avoid the rush, preregistration for all entrants is recommended online at www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org/.

You’ll spend the morning searching for keys to treasure on foot, horseback or in a canoe or kayak. All entrants get a map to follow, and once completed, you’ll turn in your numbered keys for the chance to win a $250 two-night camping stay on the Little Manatee River, including cabin and canoes from Canoe Outpost, horseback outings from Born to Ride, animal feed and more. Ten items are up for grabs, and each has a value of at least $25.

The prizes have been donated by ACE Hardware stores in Riverview and Sun City Center, Canoe Outpost, Born to Ride horse rentals, Tractor Supply of Riverview, Shiro Feed, the Florida State Park Service and other area businesses. There’s no limit to the number you can win. Each key’s number is associated with a treasure chest and an associated prize. You must be present at the drawing to win.

The event will also include corn hole games, a silent auction, donkey bingo, 50/50 drawing and a lunch of burgers, sides, dessert and beverage, which is included in the entrance fee of $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Extra lunches are available for $8 each.

Lunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Canoe Outpost is offering $10 discounts on canoe or kayak rentals with paid entries and providing a shuttle service for all kayaks and canoes for $13.

To register in advance for the treasure hunt, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org/, hit the Special Events tab and then click on Buy Now. You can pay through PayPal or by debit or credit card.

For more information, call 813-677-9291 or 813-634-2228.