RCDF buys U.S. flags in advance of Veterans Day Parade

By LOIS KINDLE

The nonprofit Ruskin Community Development Foundation recently spent $3,100 to resume lining U.S. 41 with American flags from State Road 674 [College Avenue] to 19th Avenue NE, now through Dec. 2.

The funds paid for 60 flags and poles on which to hang them.

“We’re asking for donations to cover the cost to replenish our funds,” said Sandy Council, RCDF president. “A complete flag and pole combination costs $50. We spend every dollar we receive and put it back into the community.”

Funding for the flags came from some of the proceeds of last year’s Ruskin Tomato & Heritage Festival.

If you can help, donations of any amount will be gratefully accepted, Council said. Make your check payable to RCDF and mail it to RCDF, P.O. Box 695, Ruskin, FL 33575.

Ruskin native Garrett Parrish, owner/operator of Parrish Lawn Care, stepped up to install the flags along the parade route. He has enlisted some employees and friends to help.

Parrish, 33, installed the Christmas decorations in downtown Ruskin last year.

He contacted Council about installing American flags this year for the Veterans Day Parade.

“It was weighing on me the flags used to be there [during November and July], so I approached her and volunteered to help with the installation,” he said. “It’s important to me to honor veterans this way.

“I’d like to eventually make this into an annual fundraiser to do things like help area kids in need or maintain Ruskin Commongood Park,” he said.

With Parrish’s commitment, Council and RCDF board member Debbie Caneen got things moving.

“The FDOT really worked with us to expedite our getting a required permit to install the flags,” Council said. “Todd Croft and Allison Carroll [FDOT staff members] were exceptional.”

Ruskin Memorial VFW 6287 will host its 42nd Annual Veteran’s Day Parade Nov. 12 , starting 11 a.m. at 5th Street SE and ending at 11th Avenue NE. More than 50 participants have signed up, including the Lennard High School Marching Band, JROTC units from East Bay and Lennard high schools, Tampa Bay Young Marines, six to seven pirate krewes, local businesses, numerous scout troops and many more.

This year’s Grand Marshall Award winner is Williams “Doc” Williams, an Army medic from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War who received a Purple Heart. Other awards will also be given.

Ruskin VFW Memorial Post 6287 will host an after-party, featuring live music, two food trucks and more at 5120 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach. Everyone’s invited