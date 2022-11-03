Tampa Bay Family Physicians adds doctor

By LOIS KINDLE

Dr. Amy Kwok, 38, will become the third primary care physician at Tampa Bay Family Physicians in Sun City Center. Her official start date is Nov. 14, and she will, of course, be accepting new patients.

“She will be a wonderful addition to our practice,” said Dr. Kushi Dhaliwal, sole physician owner of Tampa Bay Family Physicians. “She’s worked with adults and seniors in both rural and urban settings and enjoys interacting with people, which is completely in line with our overall philosophy. We excited to have her join the team.”

By team, Dhaliwal is referring to herself, Dr. Shemushi Nasreen and Jamie Martinez, ARNP and the staff.

Kwok was born in Boston and raised in the suburb of Malden, Mass.

According to her mother, she wanted to be a doctor at the tender age of 5.

She earned her undergraduate degree in biochemistry at Simmons College in Boston, graduating summa cum laude in 2006, and then earned a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston in 2012.

At one point Kwok briefly considered going into research but opted to go into medicine as she originally had planned. She prefers working directly with patients, she said.

She completed her medical degree at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2016, which was followed by her residency at Brown [University] Family Medicine Residency Program in Pawtucket, R.I., and completed in 2019.

Kwok practiced family medicine for almost three years in California with the Family Physician Dignity Health Medical Group – North State in Redding, before moving to Lithia recently with her husband, Dr. Bill Foo, a pediatric hospitalist. The couple wanted to be closer to family and friends on the East Coast and Florida’s warmer weather.

Kwok is passionate about her work.

“I enjoy being able to help people prevent disease and find the root cause of any health issues,” she said. “I also enjoy getting to know my patients, developing relationships with them and being invested in their long-term care.

“I’m really excited to be joining a great team of doctors and medical staff,” she said.

On a personal note, Kwok enjoys hiking, playing the Chinese hammer dulcimer and going to the beach. She and her husband hope to have a family one day.

Tampa Bay Family Physicians is at 4874 Sun City Center Blvd., in the Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Sun City Center. To make an appointment with Dr. Kwok, call 813-2000.