Hillsborough Hiking Spree to include Riverview’s newly opening Pebble Creek Conservation Park

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The 2022-23 Hillsborough County Hiking Spree kicked off Nov. 1 with its challenge to first-time and veteran hikers to explore, solo or in groups, the unique offerings of local parks and nature.

Participants who register for free and complete at least eight hikes through March 31 earn a patch, walking stick medallion or pet bandana. More than 2,000 people registered their leashed dogs for last year’s spree.

This year’s trail list features 26 trails at 24 locations, including at Pebble Park in Riverview, which is set for its grand opening Nov. 17, at 9955 Riverview Drive. The county’s newest conservation park, encompassing 27 acres, features a quarter-mile paved walking trail, a .5-mile natural surface hiking trail, three large pavilions with picnic tables and two native-planted areas with a pollinator garden. Future plans for the pet-friendly park call for a walkway overlooking the Alafia River.

“Although Pebble Park isn’t as large as some of our other conservation parks, you can see a variety of bird species, such as great egrets, black-bellied whistling ducks, mockingbirds and cardinals,” according to county officials. “While exploring the park, be on the lookout for more wildlife, like turtles and butterflies, including Monarchs and other pollinating insects.”

Overall, hiking spree trails are selected both for hiking rookies and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, with trails rated easy, moderate or strenuous, with lengths ranging from four miles to less than one mile.

Also on the list for the 2022-23 Hiking Spree, with mid-range, well-maintained paths and trails, are six additional conservation parks, including Edward Medard in Plant City, Lake Rogers in Odessa, Lettuce Lake in Tampa, Morris Bridge in Thonotossasa, Upper Tampa Bay in Tampa and Veterans Memorial Park & Museum in Tampa.

The Hiking Spree features as well short, paved trails with water and facilities at seven neighborhood parks and recreation centers, including Stephen J. Wortham Park in Riverview and the Ruskin Park and Recreation Center. The seven nature preserves featured in the spree, with no facilities and changing daily conditions, include Balm Boyette (West) in Lithia, Cockroach Bay in Ruskin, FishHawk Creek North in Lithia, Fred and Ida Shultz in Gibsonton and Lower Green Swamp in Plant City.

Rounding out the spree’s 24 locations are three state parks, including Ybor City State Park and Hillsborough River State Park in Thonotosassa. The third site, not in Hillsborough but in Pinellas County, is Egmont Key State Park.

Hiking Spree rules allow for one of the eight hikes qualifying for a prize to be at the hiker’s discretion and not on the list.

Launched in 2016, the Hiking Spree got a boost during the pandemic in 2020 as a way for people quarantined and cooped up for most of the year to stretch their legs and put their minds at ease. County officials report further that more than 5,500 people registered for the 2020 hiking spree, which continues to grow and attract thousands of participants.

For more information and to register, visit HCFLGov.net/hikingspree/.