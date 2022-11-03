FCC fall workshops are holiday gift-making opportunities

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin has some cool gift-making workshops scheduled during November and December.

They’re aimed at offering folks the chance to experience something new and different, said Beth Stein, FCC operations manager.

“With the holidays coming up, it’s the perfect time to explore these unique opportunities,” she said. “Handmade gifts are often more endearing than something we buy at a store. And who knows, taking one of these classes or workshops might lead to a new interest or hobby.”

Here is what’s on tap:

Alcohol Ink Experience, Nov. 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

Come experience the magic of alcohol ink as you make and take home at least six vibrantly colorful cards and three pendant necklaces in this class for teens and adults. These make great gifts for the holiday season, and they can be personalized in any way desired.

Tuition is $25 for FCC members, $30 for nonmembers. No experience is required, and all materials are included.

Glass-fused Ornaments, Nov. 11, 2 to 4 p.m.

In this two-hour workshop, you’ll create three distinctive glass ornaments, each made of fused glass.

Add a bit of sparkle to the holidays by including your own personal touches on pre-cut glass pieces to make a beautiful gift or tree topper for yourself or others. You’ll have a choice between snowflakes, trees or stars, in any combination. More ornaments can be made for an additional fee.

The cost is $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers. All materials are supplied.

The workshop is also scheduled for Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Metalsmithing: Inspired by Nature, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Silversmith Kate Hamilton will teach you how to hand cut a fish or owl out of copper to make a pin, pendant or ornament; use stamps and metal to create accent thru pre-cut silver and copper shapes; and then rivet the pieces together. You can also add more detail with beads and rivets.

Due to Hamilton’s highly individualized instruction, this class is limited to four people ages 16 and older. Tuition is $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers. All materials supplied.

The workshop is also scheduled for Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fall Flower Fling, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Master florist Laura Nation, owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts, returns to the Firehouse Cultural Center to show you how to add fall color to your home by creating your own take-home floral arrangement. In this 90-minute class, Nation teaches the basics of flower designing, which include how to properly use an oasis and greening, choosing the right combination and quantity of flowers, the use of height and proportion and more.

The cost is $40 per person, which covers her costs for materials: the container, oasis, greenery, flowers and loaned cutters. Each participant gets a six-foot table to work on.

Holiday Ornaments, Dec. 3 or 10, 10 to 11 a.m.

Led by Ginny Brennan, of the Tampa Museum of Art, this class will show youngsters how to put finishing touches on three handcrafted ornaments of their choosing.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Class and workshop sizes are limited, so be sure to sign up quickly to reserve your spot. Most are set to take place in the theater room. Metalsmithing is in the classroom, and kids clay ornament class is at the studio across the street.

Call 813-645-7651 to register or securely book online at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/.

By the way

Two more things:

The FCC will host a holiday pottery sale at its studio from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 18. Handcrafted items in a variety of styles by multiple artists will be available.

And in partnership with the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Opera Tampa will present a special free event at the Firehouse Cultural Center at 4 p.m. Dec. 6. Folks of all ages are invited, but RSVPs are a must. Call 813-645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.