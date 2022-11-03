2022 South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s yet another success

By LOIS KINDLE

The 14th annual South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s has thus far raised $38,139, and there’s still time to contribute toward finding a cure. Fundraising will continue through Dec. 31, so visit www.alz.org/southshore to take part.

Almost 150 walkers of all ages participated in the event, which started at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

ABC Action News anchor Jamison Uhler emceed the program, fired up the crowd and then walked in the event with his family. Seven local organizations – Aston Gardens, Stedman Clinical Trials, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Care Access, Humana, Freedom Plaza and First Light Homecare – sponsored the event, as well as national sponsor Edward Jones.

Ellen Kleinschmidt was named the Top Individual Fundraiser with $7,445, Freedom Plaza the Top Corporate Fundraiser, $5,677, and Methodists on the Move, captained by Jane Keegan, Top Friends & Family Fundraiser, $8,262.

This year a new form of annual recognition was added to honor a member of the South Shore Walk team who not only exemplifies a generous spirit of giving but also embodies the spirit of founder Connie Lesko, who has worked tirelessly since its inception to find a cure.

This year’s honor, “The Spirit of Connie Award,” was none other than Lesko herself. In typical fashion, she credited this year’s new chairwoman, Ellen Kleinschmidt, and everyone else involved for making the event a success.

“Considering the current economy and how we’re recovering from a major hurricane, I’m very happy with the results of this year’s walk,” Kleinschmidt said. “I’m proud of the team, our community, sponsors and walkers for giving it their all. We raised awareness and much needed funds to help find a cure. We hope to walk one day in celebration of a world without Alzheimer’s.”