Obituaries for the week of October 27, 2022

Ronald Eugene Ziegler

Ronald Eugene Ziegler, 88, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Oct. 5, 2022.

Ronald was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Mifflintown, Pa., to the late Jack and Margaret (Merryman) Ziegler and grew up in nearby Mt. Penn, Pa. Ronald proudly served his country in the US Army until he was honorably discharged in 1956. He went on to attend the University of Cincinnati, and he graduated with a degree in radio, tv and film.

Ron worked in television and met his wife Deanna while they were both working at Scripps Howard. Ron and Dee had a love of animals and rescued several dogs in their years together. Ron loved music, football, hockey and World War II history, but his real passion was tennis. He was an avid tennis player who played regularly, helped organize tournaments at his local tennis club and served as a referee in the Cincinnati ATP Masters Tournament.

Ronald is survived by his sister-in-law, Marlene (Charles) Norton; nieces, Nancy Schutte, Marie Cross, Cynthia Ziegler, Heather Ziegler; nephews, John Norton and John Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna (Metzner), and his brother, Jack Ziegler.

A service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Life Path Hospice in Ron’s memory.

Stephen William Modica

Stephen William Modica (Big Steve), 64, of Brandon, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022.

Steve was born on Jan. 19, 1958, to Mary (Ahrens) and Steven Modica in Levittown, N.Y.

After Steve graduated from Island Trees High School and Boces Automotive Technical Training in 1976, he moved with his family to Apollo Beach, Fla.

He then ran Modica’s Photo Shop in Ruskin for 23 years. Then, after a five-year detour with Bank of America, he turned his full attention to real estate, where he has been a property manager and realtor since 2009 and was presently with Berkshire Hathaway.

In 2000, he married the love of his life, Tracey, and became a step-dad to Kevin.

Ten years ago, Steve became a Mini Cooper car enthusiast after purchasing “Phoenix” and started East of the Bay Mini Cooper Club, a local Mini Cooper car club for area MINIacs, where he was president.

Steve never met a stranger (or a dog) he didn’t befriend instantly, and if he knew you, he has teased you—and/or asked you to go on a cruise with him. He was a worldwide traveler, serial cruiser and eternal jokester.

He relished being grandpa to Asher and Jaxon and goofy uncle to numerous friends and relatives’ kids as well as his niece and nephew.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Mary, and his son, Paul.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tracey; stepson, Kevin Alagha (Stephanie) of Wesley Chapel; sister, Jennifer Nelson (Russ Kaye) of Jacksonville; nephew, Andrew Nelson (Michelle) of Winter Garden; niece Ashley Nelson (Ryan Gilleese) of Portland, Oregon; as well as two great-nephews and numerous cousins.

A celebration of Steve’s life was held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Sun City Center Funeral Home 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 East College Ave, Ruskin, FL 33570, https://www.calvaryalive.org/Give/. Steve has been a member there and has received spiritual guidance for about 30 years.

June Neel Cooper

June Neel Cooper, age 90, residing in Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Oct. 22, 2022.

June was born in Audubon, New Jersey. She was an LPN and substitute teacher throughout her lifetime. She was president of the SCC Women’s Club, an active member of many choirs and an Elks club member.

June is survived by her sister, Sue Bell and Joe Bell; her children, Janette Eichfeld, Raymond Scott Eichfeld, Nancy Petrucelli and Deborah Eichfeld; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her second husband, Richard ‘Dick’ Cooper, and her first husband, Raymond Eichfeld; her brother, Kenneth Neel; and sister, Marion Neel Baxter. June is now in the presence of the Lord and is singing with the angels!

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 12:30 p.m. at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900. A burial will take place after the service at Lake Wimauma Memorial Gardens, 1 p.m.

Mary A. Dorrico

Mary A. Dorrico, 97, formerly of Connecticut and, most recently, Sun City Center, Florida, entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2022, at LifePath Hospice in Ruskin, Fla.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joseph; her daughter, Rosemary Dorrico Madia; and her three siblings, Rose Coppola, Angelina Coppola and Nick Cataldo.

Mary was so fortunate to live in Kings Point Sun City Center, Fla., where two nieces reside and were able to take care of her since her daughter’s passing. Mary is also survived by many extended family members, friends and neighbors who lovingly came alongside Mary with phone calls, visits, meals, baked goodies and chocolates to satisfy her insatiable sweet tooth, garbage/mail pick up, books and puzzles, allowing her to remain in her home, where she loved to observe the pond wildlife and enjoy her flourishing orchids. Her caregiver, Marcia Wilson, was a blessing to Mary.

A celebration of life will take place in November 2022.