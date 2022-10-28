Break-even art business rooted in caregiving coping

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Ask Judith “Judi” Kramer why she started hand-stitching and selling embellished pillows, and she’ll tell you a story about love, caregiving, the joyful act of giving and the power to endure.

Married for 59 years to the love of her life, Kramer said she shifted from quilt-making to pillow embellishments when her role as a retired educator shifted to that of a full-time caregiver for her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Kramer, who died in 2021 at age 80.

Together they had traveled the country in a motor home after retiring from their jobs in education, she as a teacher and her husband as a retired principal in West Palm Beach.

“We sold our home, became homeless, bought a motor home and drove around the county for five years,” Kramer said. “It was wonderful. We’ve been to Russia, China and every state in the United States. We’re well-traveled.”

Memories such as these sustain Kramer, who lost her husband after a long illness. It was tending to his needs that opened the door to a new form of creativity, and, eventually, to the sale of her embellished pillows at local art shows, including at Prince of Peach Catholic Church in Sun City Center in October and at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center on Nov. 26 at 1210 West Del Webb Blvd.

“I started embellishing pillows when my husband became ill five years ago and I was his caregiver,” said Kramer, who lives in Sun City Center and aims to extend her reach to art shows throughout south Hillsborough County. “I needed to do something quietly while I was in the room with him. I was a quilter, and I couldn’t use my sewing machine because it was too noisy, so I started making pillows. If I had to go to the doctor with my husband, they were small and I could take them with me.”

Entering the world of hand-sewing, Kramer said she has no desire to switch back to the big quilts and wall hangings that had been her go-to creative outlet long before the most difficult job of her life became the impetus to try something new.

“Being a caregiver is a very physically, demanding job,” Kramer said. “It’s an emotionally draining job, and you do feel that you’re alone, even if you have, like I did, the most wonderful neighbors and children in the world.”

With or without a strong emotional support base, “caregivers need to find something positive in every day, whether it’s cooking or painting or, as mine is, stitchery,” Kramer said. “Something that gives them pleasure, because they need to have that positive thing in life because everything else looks like a negative.”

From caregiver to widow, hope to grief, joy to sorrow and back again, “you take it one day at a time,” Kramer said. “I still talk to my husband all the time and that gives me comfort.”

Kramer uses the memory of her husband’s support of her hand-stitching endeavors to build her arts show business, taking orders as well for decorative pillows that cover the range from Thanksgiving, Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween themes to butterflies, birds and what have you.

“It keeps my hands busy and keeps me off the street at night,” Kramer said, good-naturedly. “Personally, it’s very nice when people like what you do, and that is a kudo to me, when they tell me my pillows are pretty, they purchase them and I see them later and they tell me how my pillows brighten their houses and make them smile. I get a lot of good strokes from that.”

For those looking to follow suit, with whatever talents they might have, Kramer said her key advice is to give it a go.

“You can always try something,” Kramer said. “If it doesn’t work, don’t do it again. Try something else. I would never have thought I would like hand-sewing because I don’t even like to hem a dress. I can’t crochet. I can’t do needlepoint. But I can embellish pillows.”

As for the business end of it, Kramer said her bottom line is simple. “If I’m going to make these pillows, I have to do something with them. I can’t possibly have 300 pillows in my house.” As for her mission statement, she said it would read something like this: “Given time on my hands, I want to use my time wisely and use my creativity to create something that pleases other people.”

Kramer said she sells about 40 pillows at each show and that she has created some 300 pillows over the past two years. The demand for embellished pillows rests in the fact “they can change with changing tastes and seasons, and they’re an inexpensive way to have something handmade in your home,” Kramer said.

“I try to keep my price point very low, so I know people can afford them,” Kramer said. “The cost covers just about what it costs in materials to make them.”

Turning a hobby into a break-even business is not everyone’s calling, but Kramer said it works for her on many levels.

She added, “It makes me happy that I can supply something to fill another person’s needs while filling my own by doing it. I have a feeling of completion and that’s a good thing. It’s like putting a newspaper to bed.”